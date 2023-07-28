Joe Biden Finally Acknowledges Seventh Grandchild

President Joe Biden on Friday finally acknowledged Navy Joan Roberts, his four-year-old granddaughter his son Hunter Biden fathered out-of-wedlock with former stripper Lunden Roberts.

Until now, both Biden and first lady Jill Biden ignored the existence of Navy Joan. While campaigning, Jill Biden said, “We have three children, and we have six grandchildren,” at a town hall event in April 2020, omitting Navy Joan.

In December 2021, the Biden family excluded their seventh grandchild from a Christmas celebration at the White House. The Biden family displayed six Christmas stockings for their grandchildren, omitting Navy Joan, while including one stocking for their dog.

In June 2022, Biden reportedly refused to provide security for his seventh grandchildren amid legal battles between Hunter Biden and Roberts.

As recently as this year, Biden continued to repeat the claim that he only had six grandchildren.

“I have six grandchildren. And I’m crazy about them. I speak to them every single day, not a joke,” Biden told children at a White House event in April.

Hunter denied paternity initially, but a 2019 DNA test proved he was the father of Navy Joan.

As Breitbart News detailed:

The president’s son and Roberts met at a strip club in Washington, DC, in 2017. She was placed on Hunter Biden’s payroll for nine months while Hunter was also in a relationship with his widowed sister-in-law Hallie Biden.

Until now, the White House had repeatedly refused to say why Biden ignored his seventh grandchild. On Friday, Biden finally acknowledged Navy Joan’s existence.

Biden told People Magazine:

Our son Hunter and Navy’s mother, Lunden, are working together to foster a relationship that is in the best interests of their daughter, preserving her privacy as much as possible going forward. This is not a political issue, it’s a family matter. Jill and I only want what is best for all of our grandchildren, including Navy.

Biden’s acknowledgment of his seventh grandchild comes just weeks after Pulitzer Prize-winning author Maureen Dowd wrote a lengthy piece in the New York Times about Biden’s repeated failure to acknowledge Navy Joan.

Dowd wrote:

My sister and I often disagree about politics, but this is not a political issue to us. It’s a human one. Joe Biden’s mantra has always been that “the absolute most important thing is your family.” It is the heart of his political narrative. Empathy, born of family tragedies, has been his stock in trade. Callously scarring Navy’s life, just as it gets started, undercuts that.

His acknowledgment also comes after Hunter Biden and Roberts reached an agreement in their child support dispute.

“In June 2023, Hunter settled the child support case in Arkansas state court, reaching an agreement with Lunden, the terms of which have been under wraps,” People Magazine reported. “CNN has reported that, as part of the settlement, the child will receive both monetary child support and some of Hunter’s paintings.”

