Poll: Trump Favorability Ticks up as DeSantis Loses Ground

Former President Donald Trump is continuing to boast the highest favorability rating among Republican primary candidates, gaining in this area as rival Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis slips, according to the latest Morning Consult weekly survey.

This week’s survey showed 78 percent of potential Republican primary voters viewing Trump favorably. That reflects a five-point jump in the last seven days. This survey was taken after Trump announced that he was the target of the January 6 investigation and must appear before the grand jury.

Those who view Trump unfavorably also dropped this week, moving from 25 percent last week to 20 percent this week.

While a majority, 62 percent still view DeSantis favorably, this reflects a two-point drop last week and four-point drop over the past two weeks, when 66 percent viewed him favorably. His unfavorable rating also ticked up, moving from 21 percent to 23 percent.

Anti-woke businessman Vivek Ramaswamy is maintaining his positive favorability rating, with 51 percent reporting a favorable view of the presidential hopeful. However, 22 percent still said they have never heard of him.

No other candidate saw over 50 percent favorability, but former Vice President Mike Pence, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott all have a net positive approval.

Despite that, Pence has the second highest unfavorable rating, with 37 percent holding an unfavorable view. Forty-five percent view former new Jersey Gov. Chris Christie unfavorably compared to 26 percent who have a favorable view.

Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum have negative approval ratings, although the latter two have most saying they have never heard of them. Former Rep. William Hurd breaks even with seven percent viewing him favorably and seven percent viewing him unfavorably. Eight-six percent said they have never heard of him.

The survey was taken July 20-22, 2023, among 807 potential GOP primary voters and has a +/- 4 percent margin of error.

This same survey also showed Trump with a 43-point lead over his competitors.