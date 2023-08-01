The Missouri Democrat Party used its official Twitter account to openly call for someone to burn down a Trump supporter’s house.

Flagged by Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO), the tweet from the Missouri Democrats was responding to a question from Jon Cooper about a house draped in Trump flags.

“What would you do if this was your next-door neighbor?” Jon Cooper asked.

“The roof, the roof is on [fire emoji]. We don’t no water, let insert your word’ burn!” the Missouri Democrats responded.

The tweet has since been deleted with no formal apology made. Josh Hawley flagged the tweet with a screenshot.

“Here’s the Missouri Democrat Party advocating for a Trump supporter’s home to burn down. Sick. There’s no place for this kind of disgusting, violent rhetoric in Missouri,” he tweeted.

Here’s the Missouri Democrat Party advocating for a Trump supporter’s home to burn down. Sick. There’s no place for this kind of disgusting, violent rhetoric in Missouri pic.twitter.com/LWS1EhjmOF — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) July 31, 2023

As Breitbart News reported in the fall of last year amid the mid-term elections, Republican candidates and staffers experienced high rates of political violence.

People on Twitter expressed outrage over the Missouri Democrats advocating violence with no apology.

“Let them punks try. It’s called ‘terrorist threats’ doing is called ‘Arson,'” said one user.

“Unfortunately, this is the current democrat party. There is no middle ground and if you disagree with them, you should be punished physically, and financially,” said another.

