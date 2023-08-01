New York City school children could be the latest to see their publicly-funded services cut, as reports suggest Mayor Eric Adams (D) is considering closing soccer fields on Randall’s Island to build a mega-shelter for border crossers and illegal aliens.

Two Randall’s Island officials wrote to Adams’ office this week, blasting reported plans that the city may convert four soccer fields, meant for New York City school children to play, on the island into a migrant mega-shelter, as over 90,000 border crossers and illegal aliens have arrived since the spring of last year without any means to care for themselves.

According to the officials, more than 3,000 hours of recreation for school children and adult athletes would be called off if the city follows through on its plan.

The New York Post exclusively reported:

City officials are considering Randall’s Fields 82, 83, 84 and 85, located on the south side of the island and frequently used for children’s soccer matches, noted Randall’s Island Park Alliance co-Chairs Jonathan May and Nancy Neff in a blistering letter to Deputy Mayor for Operations Meera Joshi on Monday. [Emphasis added] … “Behind every hour lost are dozens of New York City children who are denied space and time to play,” the pair wrote in the letter obtained by The Post. [Emphasis added] “We urge you to select a site that does not mean destroying green fields, turning away young athletes and flying in the face of the many supporters who have worked for three decades to build this resource,” the letter said. [Emphasis added]

If the city follows through on its plan, some 2,000 border crossers and illegal aliens could be housed on the Randall’s Island soccer fields.

Last year, in October, Adams had a massive tent city erected on Randall’s Island that provided “culturally appropriate” meals, beds, free WiFi, video games, a popcorn maker, foosball tables, laundry services, and other amenities to about 500 border crossers and illegal aliens.

Within weeks, after spending nearly a million dollars in local taxpayer money, Adams had the tent city on Randall’s Island closed following immense backlash.

This week, Adams warned New Yorkers that illegal immigration is coming to neighborhoods across the city’s five boroughs and declared “there is no more room.”

Every day, illegal immigration costs New Yorkers nearly $8 million, and by the middle of next year, Adams predicts it will have cost locals more than $4.2 billion.

RELATED: Sanctuary NYC Dem Mayor Complains Asylum Seekers Will “Impact Every Area of Life”

Mayor Eric Adams / Facebook

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.