U.S. District Judge Tanya S. Chutkan, who will oversee former President Donald Trump’s 2020 election case, worked at Boies, Schiller, & Flexner, a high-powered Washington, DC, law firm, at the same time Hunter Biden worked for the firm as a lobbyist.

According to Chutkan’s official bio, the Obama administration appointed Chutkan to the United States District Court for the District of Columbia in June 2014. Before her appointment, she worked at Boies, Schiller, & Flexner from 2002 to 2014 in litigation and white collar criminal defense.

“For a lot of people, I seem to check a lot of boxes: immigrant, woman, Black, Asian. Your qualifications are always going to be subject to criticism and you have to develop a thick skin,” Chutkan said in a February 2022 profile posted by the federal judiciary.

Hunter Biden worked at Boies, Schiller, & Flexner from 2009 to 2014, overlapping Chutkan’s timeframe at the firm for five years. Hunter Biden lobbied primarily for colleges, hospitals, and tech firms, the Associated Press reported.

Hunter Biden maintained his position at the firm even as his father became vice president in 2008. He left the law firm in 2014, the same year he became a board member of Burisma Holding for $83,000 a month, and one year after co-founding BHR Partners, a Chinese state-backed investment fund, with Devon Archer and Jonathan Li.

BHR Partners was formed 12 days after Hunter had joined his then-vice president father aboard Air Force Two for a state visit to Beijing.

Archer testified Monday that Joe Biden was put on speakerphone during Hunter Biden’s business meetings over 20 times. One of those phone calls came during a meeting with Li in China.