Legal Immigrants Protest Migrant Camp at Brooklyn Park: ‘This is Not Fair’

Legal immigrants, particularly Chinese Americans, are protesting New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) moving a number of single adult male migrants into their neighborhood park in Brooklyn.

As Breitbart News reported, Adams has started housing border crossers and illegal aliens at a recreation center in Sunset Park, Brooklyn.

Over the weekend, legal immigrants living in Sunset Park protested Adams’ office turning their neighborhood recreation center into a migrant camp that is now housing men from Colombia, Nicaragua, Peru, and Venezuela who were released into the U.S. at the southern border.

“As first-generation immigrants, we understand that everybody comes here to go for a better life but this is not fair for the taxpayers of New York City,” Ying Tan, a Republican running for the 43rd City Council district, told Gothamist.

A group of young migrants staying at the new respite site — hailing from Nicaragua, Venezuela, Peru and Colombia. Jose, second from the right, hopes to find work as an electrician. pic.twitter.com/QNkT6Zj7iu — Bahar Ostadan (@BaharOstadan) August 6, 2023

A second protest is starting now pic.twitter.com/FQH8ICEf4y — Bahar Ostadan (@BaharOstadan) August 6, 2023

“Stop stealing our parks!” one sign read while another protestor held a sign reading “This is our park, not some migrant shelter!!!”

Also this week, Adams’ office has started building a migrant mega-shelter on Randall’s Island that is set to disrupt children’s soccer leagues. The shelter will eventually hold 2,000 border crossers and illegal aliens.

Since the spring of last year, more than 95,000 border crossers and illegal aliens have arrived in New York City — often with no ties to the area, no prospects for working or housing, and no means to provide for themselves.

