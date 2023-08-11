Pro-Abortion Groups Push for Ballot Initiative in Arizona

Pro-abortion groups have begun the push for a ballot measure in Arizona ahead of next year’s election that would enshrine the right to abortion into the state constitution.

Affiliates of large left-wing groups pushing similar initiatives in other states are behind the Arizona effort, including American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Arizona, Affirm Sexual and Reproductive Health, Arizona List, Planned Parenthood Advocates of Arizona, NARAL Arizona, and Healthcare Rising Arizona, the Associated Press reported.

The current abortion law in Arizona limits the act after 15 weeks of pregnancy with limited exceptions. The proposed constitutional amendment would allow abortions up to 24 weeks of pregnancy and “allow for later abortions to save the mother’s life or to protect her physical or mental health,” according to the report.

“We know the work for achieving reproductive freedom is an uphill battle, and this ballot initiative is the next critical step in our renewed drive to protect the health and freedom of our patients and our communities,” said Chris Love, senior adviser to Planned Parenthood Advocates of Arizona.

RELATED VIDEO — GROSS! Abortion Activist with Red Stain on Crotch Lies in Front of Supreme Court:

Leading pro-life group Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America said the measure would “create an Arizona unrecognizable to those of us who live here.”

“This proposal put forth in Arizona by the ACLU, Planned Parenthood and other far left special interest groups aims to create an Arizona unrecognizable to those of us who live here. This proposal would impose painful late-term abortions up to birth,” Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America’s Arizona State Director Maria Birnbaum said in a statement.

“Arizonans believe in protecting the unborn and serving their mothers and current law protects babies starting at 15 weeks, which is the point when science proves they can feel pain,” Birnbaum continued:

The ACLU and the abortion lobby’s extreme and barbaric vision for Arizona aligns with their own radical agenda to eliminate parental rights and eliminate any protection for the unborn, not what Arizonans believe. This proposal is repugnant to the values of our state.

Pro-abortion groups will have to collect 384,000 signatures from registered voters by July in order for the measure to appear on the 2024 ballot.

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Twitter @thekat_hamilton.