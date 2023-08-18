“We’d like to put pressure on Republicans to do the right thing on Ukraine,” Longwell said.

DONETSK OBLAST, UKRAINE - AUGUST 12: Ukrainian soldiers fire the D-30 artillery to Russian positions in the direction of Klishchiivka as the Russia-Ukraine war continues in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine on August 12, 2023. (Photo by Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Kelley Vlahos, a senior adviser at the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft, noted that Kristol’s Defending Democracy Together (DDT) has long promoted antagonism against Russian leader Vladimir Putin and “advocated” for continued U.S. presence in the Middle East:

In previous years (and before the Ukraine war) DDT also pushed campaigns like “Republicans Against Putin” and “Standing with Allies” (which advocated maintaining a U.S. presence in Syria and Iraq). It has leaned in hard on the Never Trump camp, particularly with the super PAC “Republican Voters Against Trump,” which raised over $10 million in the 2020 election cycle, spending $5.6 million in support of Democrat Joe Biden, and $3.3 million against Trump, according to Open Secrets.

Critics say it has been a long time since Kristol was considered a part of the Republican or conservative movement. Aside from his opposition to Trump, it’s obvious that the populist shift in the base against the Washington war policies of the last 20 years has also driven his estrangement.

