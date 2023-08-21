Multiple Trump Surrogates Deployed to Wednesday’s GOP Primary Debate 

Multiple Trump surrogates plan to attend the Republican primary debate Wednesday, following former President Donald Trump’s announcement that he will skip the event due to a significant polling advantage.

Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), Reps. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), Byron Donalds (R-FL), and former gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake will attend the debate, NBC News reported. The conservative heavyweights will be joined by Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle.

Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle will attend to conduct media interviews for the Trump team. They will also promote the former president on their Rumble shows.

“We’re excited to see all of our friends in Milwaukee who want to Make America Great Again!!!,” Trump Jr. posted on Twitter, confirming a prior report by the Daily Caller.

We're excited to see all of our friends in Milwaukee who want to Make America Great Again!!! #Trump2024 #MAGA https://t.co/kprtiiZsgd — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 21, 2023

After much speculation, Donald Trump confirmed on Sunday he would skip the GOP debate hosted by Fox News. Trump is reportedly planning to sit for a counter-programming interview with Tucker Carlson.

“The public knows who I am & what a successful Presidency I had, with Energy Independence, Strong Borders & Military, Biggest EVER Tax & Regulation Cuts, No Inflation, Strongest Economy in History, & much more. I WILL THEREFORE NOT BE DOING THE DEBATES!” Trump said on Truth Social.

According to a Thursday poll by Fairleigh Dickenson University, Trump leads his nearest competitor by 43 points. Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) captured only 15 percent support.

In a general election survey, a June Harvard/Harris poll showed Trump leading President Joe Biden by six points in a hypothetical head-to-head matchup.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.