NY Magazine: Hunter Biden Treated Worse than Citizen in Similar Position

Hunter Biden received worse treatment from the Justice Department (DOJ) than an average citizen in his position, New York Magazine’s Ankush Khardori claimed Monday.

“Hunter Biden is getting worse” than “typical people in his position,” Khardori wrote in a more than 1,500-word article.

The article failed to mention many of the allegations levied by the IRS whistleblowers suggesting Hunter Biden received preferential treatment from the DOJ.

Among the allegations, the whistleblowers claimed:

Assistant U.S. Attorney Lesley Wolf refused to allow investigators to ask about President Joe Biden being “the big guy”

Wolf cautioned the investigation team from searching Joe Biden’s guest house in Delaware for evidence against Hunter Biden because of “optics”

The DOJ forewarned Hunter Biden of any future searches for materials that could be used as evidence

The DOJ twice prevented United States Attorney David Weiss from bringing stronger charges against Hunter Biden

Attorney General Merrick Garland refused to name a special counsel in the tax investigation

The IRS recommended charges against Hunter Biden that were not approved by Garland

Khardori argued that recently appointed Special Counsel David Weiss victimized Hunter Biden because the prosecutor succumbed to political pressure. Republican lawmakers manipulated Weiss’s team with IRS whistleblower leaks, which “strongly suggests that Biden has been treated worse — not better — than typical people in his position,” Khardori claimed.

It would have been “a very defensible resolution to the investigation” if Weiss did not ever charge Hunter Biden, Khardori wrote.

The article alleged:

People get off without criminal charges for failing to pay much larger sums of money than Biden owed to tax authorities. The gun charge is similarly dubious, and the notion that there is a chargeable case against Biden under FARA [Foreign Agents Registration Act] or a related statute — an idea that is basically now taken for granted in conservative media — is also open to serious doubt.

“In fact,” Khardori added, “government lawyers in recent years have seen a slew of high-profile, embarrassing court losses amid a supposed crackdown on foreign lobbying in FARA-related cases.”

In addition, Khardori claimed Weiss’s appointment as special counsel is a second reason Hunter Biden received worse treatment than an average citizen.

He wrote:

At the same time, the specter of additional charges is likely to hang over Biden throughout the prosecution — which, depending on where and when the next round of charges is eventually filed, could conceivably last through much of his father’s campaign for reelection next year.

“To top it all off, there will be a wrap-up report that probably will make Biden look even worse. None of this looks much like a ‘sweetheart deal’ of any sort, either in the form of the proposed deal or the actual, much messier reality that has followed,” Khardori concluded.

