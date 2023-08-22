Abortion giant Planned Parenthood has launched its first campaign advertisement of the 2024 presidential election cycle in Wisconsin, ahead of the first Republican primary debate in Milwaukee this week, NPR reported.

The ad, which is part of a five-figure ad-buy targeting Wisconsin voters that will air on social media and streaming platforms, shows statements for several Republican presidential candidates speaking supportively of national legislation that would limit abortions.

WATCH:

“The voters in this particular ad are hearing directly from the candidates about their views on abortion,” said Jenny Lawson, executive director of Planned Parenthood Votes. “And no matter what they try to do on the debate stage, we will have put that information in front of them.”

The ad begins by showing former Vice President Mike Pence calling on his competitors to support a national restriction on abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy, when unborn babies are thought to be capable of feeling pain. The video highlights comments from other candidates as well, including former President Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), although neither have officially committed to supporting a national restriction.

NPR noted that Wisconsin, the site of the first GOP debate, has “been almost entirely without access to abortion since the Supreme Court released its decision in June 2022″ because the ruling “triggered legal uncertainty surrounding an 1849 state law that has been interpreted as prohibiting most abortions.”

Planned Parenthood said it is planning more expenditures related to the presidential campaign in 2024. Democrats are hoping abortion will “help drive voters to turn out for President Biden next year,” the report states.