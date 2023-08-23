Donald Trump to Tucker Carlson: Indictments Are All ‘Bullshit’

The American people are smart and know the indictments are all “bullshit,” former President Donald Trump said during an interview with Tucker Carlson, which dropped minutes prior to the first Republican debate in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Wednesday.

“So if the protest didn’t work, you got elected anyway, impeachment didn’t work twice, obviously. Indictment is not working. Your poll numbers go up,” Carlson said during the one-on-one interview with the former president.

Watch the video here:

“When they raided Mar-a-Lago in August of last year, your numbers went up. They can indict you 20 times and it’s not going to — you’re not going to lose the Republican primary because of that,” he observed.

“I think the people of our country don’t get enough credit for how smart they are,” Trump said, explaining that they “get it.”

“When somebody gets indicted, your poll numbers go down. When somebody gets indicted, you announce, ‘Ladies and gentlemen, I’ll be leaving to spend time with my family and to fight for the rest of my life with this stuff.’ But you’re out of politics, I got indicted four times,” Trump said.

“All trivia, nonsense, bullshit. It’s all bullshit,” Trump said. “It’s horrible when you look at what they’re doing.”

Trump said:

The boxes hoax, I’m covered by the Presidential Records Act. I’m allowed to do exactly that. He’s [Biden’s] not covered. And he’s got 25 times the number of boxes. And he’s got them stored in Chinatown. He’s got him stored in a flimsy garage underneath his Corvette, at Penn [Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement], and by the way, at Penn, he gets millions of dollars, China pays this guy millions of dollars.

“See, I think he’s the most corrupt president we’ve ever had,” Trump said, adding that Biden is both “incompetent and corrupt.”

Further, Trump said Biden is “compromised” because “China knows so much about him.”

“They know where the money comes from, they know where it is, who paid it, and they probably paid it,” he added, deeming Biden a “Manchurian Candidate.”