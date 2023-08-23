Recent polling shows the Republican Party must unite behind former President Donald Trump, GOP House Conference Chair Elise Stefanik (R-NY) told Breitbart News.

Stefanik referenced a Tuesday Siena College Research Institute poll that shows Trump leading all other GOP primary field contenders in New York State by nearly 60 percent.

The poll sampled 803 registered voters from August 13-16, 2023, with a 4.4 point margin of error.

“All patriots should and must rally behind President Trump’s campaign to Save America and defeat the corrupt Deep State,” the New York congresswoman said.

“President Trump continues to gain steam with not just Republicans, but independents and Democrats who are rallying to his America First Message and results driven campaign,” she continued. “Trump up by nearly 60% remember.”

Trump’s lead isn’t just confined to New York State.