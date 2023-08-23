Fact Check: Jen Psaki Claims ‘No One Supports Abortion Up Until Birth’

CLAIM: Former Biden White House press secretary Jen Psaki claimed in an X post (formerly Twitter) during the Republican presidential primary debate on Wednesday that “no one supports abortion up until birth.”

VERDICT: FALSE. Several Democrat-run states have no limits on abortion, and Democrats have supported legislation that would allow abortion through all nine months of pregnancy.

Jen Psaki claimed that “no one supports abortion up until birth,” despite the fact that Democrat lawmakers collectively refuse to support any kind of limit on abortion. Many Republican presidential candidates have pointed to Democrats’ abortion-on-demand agenda as evidence of the left’s growing extremism.

No one supports abortion up until birth. — Jen Psaki (@jrpsaki) August 24, 2023

Much to the contrary, several states — run by Democrats — have no restrictions on abortion whatsoever, including Colorado, Oregon, and Washington, DC, where Psaki worked for President Joe Biden.

Many other Democrat-run states, like California, New York, and Illinois, allow abortions up to “viability” but allow abortions later in pregnancy with limited exceptions, including if a woman’s “mental health” is in danger.

On the federal level, Democrats have also supported a radical piece of proposed abortion legislation called the “Women’s Health Protection Act.”

Here is Jen Psaki pushing for support for the "Women's Health Protection Act," which would have legalized abortion in America up until the moment of birth. https://t.co/018Ezc3dFb pic.twitter.com/IRKKs4fCzb — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 24, 2023

The legislation would usurp states’ ability to pass strong pro-life laws and would allow abortion through all nine months of pregnancy.