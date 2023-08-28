As Biden Talks Civil Rights & MLK, Fulton County Holds Black ‘Political Prisoner’

President Joe Biden is marking the 60th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s March on Washington Monday, as authorities in Democrat-run Fulton County, Georgia, are detaining a black man who has been described as a “political prisoner.”

As Breitbart News reported, Black Voices for Trump leader Harrison Floyd was denied bail on Friday after turning himself in to face several charges as one of 18 co-defendants with former President Donald Trump.

Many Trump supporters feel that Trump and his co-defendants, including several lawyers, are “political prisoners,” since they appear to have committed no crimes other than being associated with Trump’s 2020 election challenges.

Floyd is one of two black co-defendants, and the only one who was denied bail, after the judge deemed him a flight risk because he already faces charges for allegedly assaulting an FBI agent who came to his home in Maryland.

In addition, Floyd is not being represented by a lawyer, because he says it is too expensive; but he is reportedly not poor enough to qualify for a public defender. Therefore he is defending himself.

The Hill reported on Saturday:

Floyd represented himself and was the only one of the case’s 19 defendants not to organize a bond agreement with state prosecutors before turning himself in. He told Judge Emily Richardson that legal counsel was too expensive, costing between $40,000 and $100,000. “I can’t put my family in that kind of debt,” he said.

The early civil rights movement began by fighting for the rights of black defendants in Democrat-run jurisdictions in the South, who were often denied due process rights.

In recent years, many of those who claim the mantle of the civil rights movement have argued for the due process rights of defendants to be abrogated, when those defendants are police officers, supporters of President Donald Trump, or members of other politically disfavored groups.

