Activists File 3 Ballot Initiatives to Shield Kids from Trans Policies in California

Activists from a conservative group called “Protect Kids California” filed the initial paperwork to place three ballot initiatives before voters in November 2024, each of which would shield children from transgender policies.

The first of these would require schools to notify parents if children wish to change genders. The second would prevent transgender (male-to-female) athletes from competing in girls’ sports. The third would prevent the prescription of transgender treatments such as surgery and puberty-blocking drugs for children under 18 years old.

School Transparency and Partnership Act: This initiative would require schools notify and partner with parents if their child wishes to be treated as transgender at school. 68% of California voters are in support, including a majority of Democrats. pic.twitter.com/DRUwWLwpWl — Jonathan Zachreson (@JZachreson) August 28, 2023

Protect Girls’ Sports and Spaces Act: This initiative would ensure fairness in girl’s sports & protect privacy by ensuring sex-segregated sports programs and facilities at schools are based on biological sex. 64% of California voters agree, including a plurality of Democrats. pic.twitter.com/QrOrR5JnPQ — Jonathan Zachreson (@JZachreson) August 28, 2023

According to organizer Jonathan Zachreson, “In about 65 days, we can begin collecting signatures. We will then have 180 days to collect just under 550K valid signatures. If successful, these will then be on the November 2024 ballot.”

Also on Monday, California Attorney General Rob Bonta filed a lawsuit against a local school district in Chino Valley, California, over a policy requiring schools to notify parents if a child wants to change gender.

