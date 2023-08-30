Poll: 60% of Voters Say Joe Biden Had Role in Indicting Donald Trump

A strong majority of voters believe President Joe Biden played a role in indicting former President Donald Trump, a recent McLaughlin & Associates poll found.

Local officials in New York and Georgia, along with Special Counsel Jack Smith, issued four indictments against Trump in five months. Trump argues the indictments are election interference.

The poll asked respondents, “And how much of a role would you say President Joe Biden has played in the indictments of former President Donald Trump?”

Sixty percent said Biden had a role in the indictments, while just 29 percent said he had no role. Eleven percent did not know.

Among those who said Biden had a role, thirty-nine percent said it was a “major” role. Twenty-one percent said it was a minor role.

A majority of independents (55 percent) also said Biden had a role in indicting his political rival. Among independents, 31 percent said it was a major role. Twenty-four percent said it was a minor role.

The poll sampled 1,000 general election voters from August 15-23. The margin of error is unknown.

Legal scholars and media pundits warn the indictments of a former president could put the nation on a slippery slope toward a banana republic.

Trump argues the indictments are election interference by Biden, the former president’s main political opponent heading into the 2024 election.

“What they’re doing is election interference. They’re trying to interfere with an election. There’s never been anything like it in our country before. This is their way of campaigning,” Trump said after being charged in Georgia last week.

WATCH — President Trump Following GA Booking: “We Did Nothing Wrong At All”

C-SPAN

“This is one instance, but you have three other instances,” he said. “It’s election interference.”

According to CIVIQs polling, less than a quarter of Americans believe the nation is on the right track. Among independents, only 17 percent say Biden’s America is headed in the right direction. Nearly 75 percent say it is going in the wrong direction.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.