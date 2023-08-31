Survey: Donald Trump Boasts Double-Digit Lead in Virginia’s GOP Primary

Former President Donald Trump holds a double-digit lead in Virginia’s Republican primary, the latest Roanoke College survey found.

The survey asked Republican respondents, “If you had to choose, who would you most prefer to be the Republican nominee for president in 2024?”

Trump has the clear lead with 47 percent support, 34 percent higher than Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who came in a distant second in the lower teens with 13 percent support.

The survey found Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who is not in the GOP presidential primary race, coming in third with nine percent support in his home state. Former Vice President Mike Pence came in fourth with seven percent support, followed by six percent who chose South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, five percent who said anti-woke businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, three percent who said former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, and two percent who said former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley.

The poll also examined a hypothetical 2024 presidential matchup between Trump and President Biden and found Biden leading by nine points, 51 percent to Trump’s 42 percent. Seven percent remain unsure. However, the survey also found that 47 percent would “consider” voting for an independent candidate in the event the election is between Biden and Trump.

The survey was taken August 6-15, 2023, among 702 respondents.

🚨 VIRGINIA 2024 POLL PRES:

(D) Biden 51% (+9)

(R) Trump 42%

——

GOP PRES

Trump 48% (+45)

DeSantis 13%

Youngkin 9%

——

Job Approval

Youngkin: 51/40 (+11)

Biden: 40/57 (-17)

——

Net Favs:

Biden: -10%

Trump: -35%

——@RoanokeCollege | n=702 | 8/6-15https://t.co/gZklZpgTxy pic.twitter.com/8AlVy3i7aT — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) August 29, 2023

It coincides with the release of a recent poll out of Georgia, showing Trump boasting a 42-point lead in the race for the GOP nomination in the Peach State, leading DeSantis 57 percent to 15 percent.

Georgia 2024: Trump holds 42-point lead for Republican Nomination Trump 57% (+7)

DeSantis 15% (-15)

Pence 4% (+2)

Ramaswamy 3%

Scott 3% (+2)

Haley 3% (-1)

Christie 2% (+2)

Suarez 1% [Change vs April]@ajc / @UGA_SPIA | 807 LV | 8/16-23https://t.co/3MUfPjVS4B pic.twitter.com/7pdGu5FRn6 — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) August 29, 2023

Further, a recent Emerson College poll found Trump not only leading Biden in a head-to-head matchup nationally — 46 percent support to Biden’s 44 percent — but also that lead expanding to five points when Green Party candidate Cornel West is put into the mix.

🚨 NATIONAL POLL: Emerson (A-) PRES:

(R) Trump 46% (+2)

(D) Biden 44%

.

(R) Trump 44% (+5)

(D) Biden 39%

(G) West 4%

——

GOP PRES:

Trump 50% (+38)

DeSantis 12%

Ramaswamy 9%

Pence 7%

Haley 7%

Christie 5%

Scott 2%

——

8/25-26 | 1,000 RV | D37/R36/I27https://t.co/8BAdtIu6ap pic.twitter.com/Z9dwhEgrRM — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) August 28, 2023

Trump has continued to heckle some of his challengers, including DeSantis, highlighting his “BAD” polling numbers.

“He ought to spend more time in Florida! Remember when Sloppy Chris Christie spent almost all of his final year, as New Jersey Governor, in New Hampshire, with his Security and much else paid for by New Jersey taxpayers?” Trump asked in a Truth Social post this week.

“He got destroyed, left N.J. with a record low 8% approval rating, then got rejected by N.H., had NO SUPPORT, and dropped out of the race. Exact same thing is happening to DeSanctus. His Polls are dropping like a rock, including Florida!” Trump added.

Thursday’s Real Clear Politics (RCP) average of polls shows Trump leading the GOP primary field in the Sunshine State by an average of 10.3 percent.

RELATED — Trump on DeSantis: ‘He’s Crashing Badly,’ Will Be ‘Superseded’ in Second Place

Matthew Perdie / Breitbart News, Jack Knudsen / Breitbart News