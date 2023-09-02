American College of OBGYNs Calls For No Limits on Abortion

One of the nation’s most influential medical organizations wrote an op-ed published in The Washington Post on Wednesday calling for abortion with no restrictions.

In the op-ed, the American College of OBGYN (ACOG) and Society of Family Planning called for abortion on demand and claimed that abortion “saves lives.” This comes as Democrats continue to deny that they support abortion up until birth, despite evidence to the contrary.

“It improves and saves lives, and it must be available without restrictions, without limitations, and without barriers — just as any other critical part of health care,” wrote ACOG interim chief executive Christopher Zahn and director of advocacy and public affairs for the Society of Family Planning Jenni Villavicencio.

Zahn and Villavicencio wrote the op-ed in response to another Washington Post op-ed written by the president of Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, Marjorie Dannenfelser, and Kellyanne Conway, former counselor to President Donald Trump, calling on Republican presidential candidates to “go on offense on abortion.”

“One of the most harmful things Republicans said about abortion over the past year was … nothing. Many panicked and chose to bury their heads in the sand, allowing their opponents to attack them,” their piece reads, “while missing an opportunity to share a positive pro-life vision for the future. … America needs a national defender of life who will boldly advance this crucial human rights cause.”

Dannenfelser issued a statement in response to ACOG’s op-ed.

“In an Informed debate, the truth is what matters and now we finally hear the truth from the abortion lobby. So now we take this question of abortion limits to voters and those running for public office,” she said. “Americans are compassionate people and overwhelmingly reject all-trimester abortions on demand. The more they learn of the extremist positions of organizations in power, the more they reject them.”

Dr. Ingrid Skop, a board-certified OB-GYN who has practiced in Texas for nearly 30 years and serves as vice president and director of medical affairs at Charlotte Lozier Institute also responded, saying in a statement:

As an obstetrician for the last 30 years, I have advocated and cared for both of my patients—mothers and their unborn children. This brazen proclamation from ACOG, while sad to see, is reflective of a discouraging new reality: In ACOG’s leadership and the broader medical community, there’s no place for dissent on the issue of unlimited abortion for any reason, at any time in pregnancy. We are witnessing, in real time, a vocal, political takeover of a scientific community that represents the most honorable and beautiful profession, responsible for safely bringing new life into the world. I wish ACOG would realize that their promotion of elective abortion without limits isn’t reflective of the views of their own members, considering 86-93 percent of practicing obstetricians will not perform an elective abortion.

Skop added in a comment to CBN that “it’s good that this discussion is happening so that the American public can come to the realization that yes, late abortions are happening, yes, they’re dangerous, they are killing babies electively, healthy babies, in healthy mothers.”

CBN further quoted Skop:

“The other discussion that we’re not having that we need to have is that some of these babies are born alive, and do not leave the abortion clinic alive, because nobody is supervising abortion clinics to make sure that they’re not actually committing infanticide,” Skop continued. “So our country’s very extreme. I think most people don’t realize that. And yet if you ask them, consistently they say, ‘No, we should have restrictions far earlier in pregnancy.'”

Several states — run by Democrats — notably have no restrictions on abortion whatsoever, including Colorado, Oregon, and Washington, DC. Many other Democrat-run states, like California, New York, and Illinois, allow abortions up to “viability” but allow abortions later in pregnancy with limited exceptions, including if a woman’s “mental health” is in danger.

On the federal level, Democrats have also supported a radical piece of proposed abortion legislation called the “Women’s Health Protection Act.” The legislation would usurp states’ ability to pass strong pro-life laws and would allow abortion through all nine months of pregnancy.

As Breitbart News reported in 2019, Virginia Democrat Delegate Kathy Tran proposed a measure that year that would not only allow abortion throughout all nine months of pregnancy in the state but would even permit a woman to decide whether she wants to “abort” her baby as she is dilating and about to give birth.

At that time, then-Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) said the bill introduced in the House of Delegates that would allow “abortion” even during childbirth would permit an “infant” to be “delivered” and “resuscitated, if that’s what the mother and the family desired,” until the physicians and mother discuss what to do.

Democrat lawmakers in California came under fire for language that appeared to protect women from criminal penalties for “perinatal death” — or death in the first month after birth. Critics said the language “perinatal death due to a pregnancy-related cause” could effectively legalize infanticide, and the statute was changed to “perinatal death due to causes that occurred in utero” before its passage and Governor Gavin Newsom’s signature.

