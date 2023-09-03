WSJ Poll Finds Donald Trump ‘Dead-Even’ with President Biden

Former President Donald Trump is running about dead-even with President Joe Biden among voters, according to a poll published Saturday.

The Wall Street Journal poll showed that Trump garnered 40 percent support versus Biden’s 39 percent support in a hypothetical rematch of 2020. While third-party candidates drew three percent, a large portion — 17 percent — were undecided.

If other candidates were excluded, Trump and Biden were tied at 46 percent each with eight percent undecided.

The poll was conducted August 24-30, with a sample of 1,500 American voters and a margin of error of plus or minus 2.5 percentage points.

Republican pollster Tony Fabrizio, who conducted the survey with Democrat pollster Michael Bocian, told the WSJ that it was shocking that a potential general election rematch would be polling this closely, given the indictments against Trump.

“When we talk about how twisted and bent reality has become, that’s a really good example of it, because if, in fact, this were any other time and place, this race would not be happening this way,” he said.

The poll also found that Trump has no formidable challenger among GOP presidential primary candidates.

It showed that Trump is the top choice of 59 percent of GOP primary voters — up 11 percentage points since April.

Trump’s lead over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has nearly doubled since April to 46 percentage points, the survey showed.

Compared to Trump’s 59 percent support, DeSantis garnered only 13 percent, putting him only barely ahead of the rest of the GOP primary field.

