Poll: Donald Trump and Joe Biden Tied in 2024 Matchup

Former President Donald Trump is tied with President Joe Biden in a hypothetical 2024 matchup, and his lead is increasing in the Republican primary field, a recent Wall Street Journal (WSJ) survey found.

The survey asked respondents, “If the 2024 general election for President were held today and the candidates were Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden, for whom would you vote?”

In that matchup, the two are tied with 46 percent support each. Notably, that reflects a one point uptick for Trump and two point decrease for Biden since April.

The survey also asked respondents who they would choose in a matchup between Trump, Biden, Green Party candidate Cornel West, and Libertarian Lars Mapstead. In that scenario, Trump leads Biden by a single percentage point— 40 percent to 39 percent. Two percent chose West, one percent chose Mapstead, and 17 percent remain undecided.

As has been consistent in virtually every other survey, Trump leads in the Republican primary race by double digits with 59 percent support. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis falls 46 points behind with 13 percent support. That reflects a massive shift since April, when 24 points separated the two, as Trump saw 48 percent support to the Florida governor’s 24 percent.

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley came in a distant third with eight percent support, followed by anti-woke businessman Vivek Ramaswamy (five percent), former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (three percent), former Vice President Mike Pence (two percent), and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott (two percent). All others saw one percent support or less. Further, 53 percent of GOP primary voters say they are “definitely committed” to their choice and “won’t change” their mind. However, 47 percent said they could.

The full survey was taken August 24-30, 2023, among 1,500 registered voters and 600 Republican primary voters.

Trump has continued to critique DeSantis on social media, commenting over the weekend on his fall in the polls.

“Wow! Ron DeSanctimonious has seen a Polling CRASH like no other. People have gotten to know him,” DeSantis said. “Also, really bad Social Security votes, and would decimate Medicare. That doesn’t play well in America!”

Trump has also taken shots at Biden, noting that the “Crooked Joe Biden Campaign has thrown so many Indictments and lawsuits” against him that “Republicans are already thinking about what we are going to do to Biden and the Communists when it’s our turn.”

“They have started a whole new Banana Republic way of thinking about political campaigns. So cheap and dirty, but that’s where America is right now. Be careful what you wish for!” he warned.