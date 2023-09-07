Lawmakers and legal experts raised the alarm that an indictment could shield President Joe Biden’s son from justice.

“So here’s the question for Weiss: What the hell have you been doing for the last five years?” questioned Andrew C. McCarthy, former assistant United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York.

RELATED VIDEO — Maher: There’s “Real Corruption” in Hunter Biden Scandal and “a Lot of the Left-Wing Media Will Not Cover” It:

McCarthy criticized special counsel David Weiss for investigating Hunter Biden for five years without bringing charges and allowing statutes of limitations to expire:

The answer, of course, is: burying the Biden investigation. And for that service, Biden attorney general Merrick Garland has branded him “special counsel” — a position for which he is unqualified based on the relevant regulations and unfit based on performance . . . or lack thereof. But don’t you worry: Weiss is now promising that, by the end of this month, he will indict a gun charge so straightforward it could have been indicted with about a week’s competent investigation five years ago — and would have been if the defendant’s name hadn’t been Biden. That would be the same gun charge Weiss tried to disappear six weeks ago. Garland is right: The Biden probe couldn’t be in better hands — at least from the Biden administration’s perspective.

House Ways and Means Chair Jason Smith (R-MO) said in a statement that he expects gun charges against Hunter Biden, an indictment that would shield Hunter Biden from tax charges that IRS whistleblowers alleged:

These soon-to-be-filed gun charges are just another attempt to shield the president’s son from fully facing justice. IRS whistleblowers have outlined numerous felony tax crimes allegedly committed by Hunter Biden, including avoiding paying taxes on millions of dollars in income, yet the only action DOJ has taken is to attempt a sweetheart plea deal for a few misdemeanors and unrelated gun crimes and running out the clock on holding the President’s son accountable for failing to pay over $300,000 in taxes owed in 2014 and 2015. The American people are right to question the motives behind any new indictments that do not include charges for the felony tax crimes outlined by the brave individuals who testified before the Ways and Means Committee.

WATCH — CNN’s Honig: DOJ Repeatedly Took “Very Lenient” Stance on Hunter, Only Changed After Public Pressure, Whistleblowers:

Jonathan Turley, a constitutional law professor, argued that any potential gun charges could pit Hunter Biden against his father’s policy on gun control: