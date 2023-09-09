A majority of Americans believe President Joe Biden acted inappropriately regarding his Justice Department’s (DOJ) probe into Hunter Biden over potential tax and gun violations, a recent CNN poll found.
The poll asked respondents:
As you may know, Hunter Biden has been under investigation over potential crimes related to his taxes, lobbying activities, money laundering and other possible crimes. Do you think that President Joe Biden has acted appropriately or inappropriately regarding the investigation into Hunter Biden?
The poll, which sampled 1,503 adults from August 25 to 31 with a ± 3.5 percent margin of error, found that 55 percent believe Joe Biden acted inappropriately, while only 44 percent say he acted appropriately.
Among independent voters, a majority (52 percent) say Biden acted inappropriately. Forty-eight percent say he acted appropriately.
Almost a quarter of Democrats (24 percent) believe Biden acted inappropriately, while 76 percent say he did nothing wrong.
CNN: "55% of Americans — a majority — believe Biden's actions related to the Hunter Biden probe [were] inappropriate," including a majority of independent voters.
In April, IRS whistleblowers alleged that two Biden administration political appointees within the DOJ worked to block charges against Hunter Biden for tax violations against recommendations. They said Joe Biden’s DOJ politically interfered in the criminal probe into his son. They also argued Hunter Biden was forewarned of any future searches for materials that could be used as evidence.
In addition, they claimed Assistant U.S. Attorney Lesley Wolf refused to allow investigators to ask about Joe Biden being “the big guy.” Wolf also allegedly cautioned the investigation team not to search Joe Biden’s guest house in Delaware for evidence against Hunter Biden because of “optics.”
WATCH: IRS Whistleblower Speaks Publicly for First Time, Says DOJ Intervened to Slow-Walk Hunter Probe to “Benefit” Him
The CNN poll further discovered that 61 percent of Americans believe Joe Biden was involved in his family’s business deals with China and Ukraine, a sign that Americans’ opinions about his involvement in the family business remain consistent.
A March Fox News poll found that 64 percent believe Joe Biden did something illegal or unethical. Last December, a similar Fox poll revealed that 62 percent said the president had done something illegal or unethical in connection with the Biden family business.
Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.
