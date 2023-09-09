A majority of the American public doubt President Joe Biden’s claims of an “absolute wall” between his family’s foreign business ventures and government business.

Despite Joe Biden’s regular claims that he “never discussed” or had “anything” to do with the family business, “period,” a majority of Americans don’t believe it.

Polls dating back to 2022 show a majority of Americans believe President Joe Biden was involved in his family’s business deals and did something illegal or unethical.

In December, a Fox News poll found 62 percent said they think the president had done something illegal or unethical in connection with the Biden family business.

The poll came one month after House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY) announced an investigation into Joe Biden when Republicans regained control of the House.

A few months later, a poll conducted by Fox News in March found 64 percent believed Joe Biden did something illegal or unethical.

The following months proved to justify Comer’s probe. In May, bank records showed the Biden business received at least $10 million from business schemes in Romania and China. Comer revealed in August the Biden family business received over $20 million from Russia, Ukraine, and Kazakhstan while Joe Biden was vice president.

In total, nine Biden family members received payments from the family foreign business ventures, including two of Joe Biden’s grandchildren.

Most recent polling shows that Americans believe Joe Biden played a role in the family business.

Sixty-one percent of Americans believe Joe Biden was involved in his family’s business deals with China and Ukraine, polling released by CNN Thursday showed. Only 42 percent said Joe Biden acted illegally and 18 percent said his actions were unethical but not illegal.

“An ‘absolute wall’ is one thing we all know Joe Biden isn’t building,” Rep. Eli Crane’s communications director, Zach Kahler, told Breitbart News.

The public’s opinion of the president’s actions could influence the decision as to whether or not to open an impeachment inquiry into him.

CNN: "55% of Americans — a majority — believe Biden's actions related to the Hunter Biden probe [were] inappropriate," including a majority of independent voters. "It's starting to seep through." pic.twitter.com/akPeHTLwuN — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 7, 2023

“There is more than enough evidence to open an inquiry into Biden Corruption LLC,” House Judiciary Committee member Harriet Hageman exclusively told Breitbart News. “Months ago, I made clear that an impeachment inquiry into the President should be opened and since then we’ve only seen more evidence to support it.”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) exclusively told Breitbart News that if Republicans are undecided about an impeachment inquiry, it is indicative of Republican failure.

Not all Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee appear willing to vote to impeach Joe Biden, such as Reps. Ken Buck (R-CO) and Tom McClintock (R-CA).

“Members like Ken Buck — he wrote the book Drain the Swamp… if you can’t be there for impeachment on Joe Biden after all the damning information that is coming out and continues to come, then what do you think draining the swamp actually means?” Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) told Breitbart News.

“They either should step down from the Judiciary Committee or remove themselves because they’re standing in the way of real justice for the American people,” Greene added.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.