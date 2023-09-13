Lauren Boebert Kicked out of ‘Beetlejuice’ Musical in Denver

Rep. Lauren Boebert was kicked out of a Beetlejuice musical at Denver’s Buell Theater for “causing a disturbance,” according to reports.

Boebert was one of many attendees of the Broadway touring version of Beetlejuice in her home state, but she missed the end of the performance after venue officials received too many complaints from others about her behavior. According to an incident report, venue officials asked two individuals to leave, as the Denver Post described some of the alleged interruptions as “vaping, singing, [and] recording.”

According to the report, two unnamed individuals received a warning during the intermission of the show, but more complaints came in, even after the warning. More specifically, venue officials received “another complaint about the patrons being loud and at the time (they) were recording,” according to the incident report, prompting officials with Denver Arts & Venues to ask the disruptive individuals to leave.

While the report does not name Boebert or her guest, surveillance video shows her being escorted out of the venue with another individual. She also confirmed she “plead guilty to laughing and singing too loud.”

“They told me they would not leave,” one of the ushers said in the report. “I told them that they need to leave the theater and if they do not, they will be trespassing. The patrons said they would not leave. I told them I would (be) going to get Denver Police. They said go get them.”

According to the incident report, described by the Denver Post, the two individuals said “stuff like ‘do you know who I am,’ ‘I am on the board’ (and) ‘I will be contacting the mayor'” as they were being escorted off the premises

WATCH the surveillance video below:

Boebert’s campaign manager Drew Sexton denied reports of the congresswoman vaping during the show but admitted that she used her phone to take pictures, pleading ignorance of the rules.

“I can confirm the stunning and salacious rumors: in her personal time, Congresswoman Lauren Boebert is indeed a supporter of the performing arts (gasp!) and, to the dismay of a select few, enthusiastically enjoyed a weekend performance of ‘Beetlejuice,’” Sexton said in a statement, praising the show and noting that Boebert still urges everyone to see it, however, without their cellphones.

The news comes as Boebert, who narrowly won reelection in her district by just 546 votes, embraces what Politico describes as a “political split personality,” tamping down her MAGA rhetoric when she is back at home.

The outlet cited a recent visit to her home state, in which she, oddly, failed to make impeaching President Biden a focus of her talking points.

Per Politico:

Not until an event with several dozen conservative supporters did Boebert address her push to impeach Biden for alleged “corruption.” And she only went there when asked by the moderator. Once she got the question in front of a friendly crowd, she leaned in to excited applause. … Determined to head off another near-death electoral experience, Boebert has made a subtle, but unmistakable, shift in her strategy. She is surprisingly open about her parallel identities: the Washington firebrand when in D.C., and the bring-home-the-bacon pol in Colorado.

In other words, Boebert is shifting her tone and narrative to appeal to more moderate Republicans and swing voters at home, essentially admitting this to the outlet.

“I have these dual aspects of national and home,” the congresswoman said.