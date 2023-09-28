Former President Trump pledged Wednesday to allow gasoline engines and ban children from getting sex changes in his future administration.

He made his declaration when speaking at a Michigan auto parts supplier rally amid the United Autoworkers (UAW) strike.

“Today’s radical Democratic Party wants to legalize, drugs, shoplifting, and sexual mutilation of your children, but they want to allow your gas-powered suburban Silverados, your Ford F1-50s to die,” he said. “Under the Trump administration, gasoline engines will be allowed and sex changes for children will be banned. Is that okay? If you said 10 years ago, 15 years ago, ‘we will stop the mutilation of children,’ someone would say, ‘What the hell is he talking about?’

“Today, you have to say it, because that’s what they’re doing. Mutilation of children without parental consent. The whole thing is insane. The country has gone insane,” he added.

The former president has previously vowed to ban gender-reassignment surgery and hormone treatment for minors.

“In a straight-to-camera video posted on his Truth Social platform, Trump said he would task several federal agencies to police and ultimately ‘stop’ gender-affirming care for minors, which he equated to ‘child abuse’ and ‘child sexual mutilation,'” noted NBC News in January.

“He said he would also prohibit any federal agency from working to ‘promote the concept of sex and gender transition at any age,’ not just for minors,” he added.

