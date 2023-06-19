More Voters Increasingly Believe Joe Biden Involved in Family’s Business 

Wendell Husebø

More voters increasingly believe President Joe Biden somehow took part in the family’s foreign business deals, polling shows.

While Joe Biden on multiple occasions denied any involvement in the family’s business deals, including speaking with Hunter Biden about the deals, polling provides a window into the public’s growing belief that the Biden family business somehow involved Joe Biden.

President Joe Biden, with son Hunter Biden, arrives at Hancock Field Air National Guard Base in Syracuse, New York, on February 4, 2023. (ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

In April 2022, 58 percent of voters told the pollster that Joe Biden played a role in his family’s business.

In September 2022, 62 percent of voters told Rasmussen that Joe Biden likely consulted and perhaps profited from Biden family business deals.

Months later, a Harvard Cap/Harris poll released in February found that 62 percent of voters believed Joe Biden “participated” in his family business deals, four points less than June’s poll.

According to a recent Harvard/HarrisX June poll, 66 percent of voters believe Joe Biden discussed business with his son, an uptick among those who say Biden played at least some role in the family’s business.

Over the course of several years, Joe Biden or his communications team denied outright and deflected questions about his involvement in the family’s business at least seven times.

RELATED VIDEO: Joe Biden Snaps at Reporter over “Big Guy” Question: “Why’d You Ask Such a Dumb Question?”:

“I’ve never spoken to my son about his overseas business dealings. Here’s what I know — I know Trump deserves to be investigated,” he said during the 2020 presidential campaign. “You should be looking at Trump. Trump’s doing this because he knows I’ll beat him like a drum.”

“I have not taken a penny from any foreign source, ever, in my life,” he doubled down, referring to Hunter Biden’s role on the board of the Ukrainian energy company during a presidential debate. “Nothing was unethical.”

“Joe Biden has never even considered being involved in business with his family, nor in any overseas business whatsoever,” Biden’s campaign spokesman Andrew Bates said. “He has never held stock in any such business arrangements nor has any family member or any other person ever held stock for him.”

KIEV, UKRAINE - 2012/03/19: Ukrainian businessman and founder of the Burisma Holdings company, Mykola Zlochevsky during a media conference. On the evening of September 24, 2019, Democratic Speaker of the House from California, Nancy Pelosi announced that six committees of the House of Representatives would undertake a formal impeachment inquiry against President Trump. The impeachment inquiry has been initiated following a whistleblower complaint over allegedly dealings of US President Donald J. Trump with Ukraine. The whistleblower report claimed that President Trump had "pressured" Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky during a July 2019 phone call to launch investigations into the actions of former vice president and 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden and involvement of his son Hunter Biden in the Burisma Holdings Company. In 2014 Hunter Biden , the son of then-US vice president Joe Biden was appointed to the board of Burisma Holdings, as Wikipedia webpage reported. (Photo by Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Ukrainian businessman and founder of the Burisma Holdings company, Mykola Zlochevsky during a media conference. (Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Mykola Zlochevsky, a former Ukrainian minister and founder of Burisma Holdings, allegedly paid Joe Biden a $5 million bribe and possesses two audio records as insurance to secure the pay-for-play scheme, according to Republican lawmakers.

The polls come as House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) stated over the weekend that his panel will begin brining in additional witnesses regarding its probe of what he described as the “Biden family influence-peddling schemes.”

“We’re going to start bringing in key figures in the Biden family influence-peddling schemes for depositions, and I think we’re on the right track, even though we’re having to fight the FBI, fight the DOJ, fight the Democrats in Congress and fight the mainstream media,” the chairman told Fox News’ “Life, Liberty & Levin” on Sunday evening.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø.

