More Voters Increasingly Believe Joe Biden Involved in Family’s Business 

More voters increasingly believe President Joe Biden somehow took part in the family’s foreign business deals, polling shows.

While Joe Biden on multiple occasions denied any involvement in the family’s business deals, including speaking with Hunter Biden about the deals, polling provides a window into the public’s growing belief that the Biden family business somehow involved Joe Biden.

In April 2022, 58 percent of voters told the pollster that Joe Biden played a role in his family’s business.

In September 2022, 62 percent of voters told Rasmussen that Joe Biden likely consulted and perhaps profited from Biden family business deals.

Months later, a Harvard Cap/Harris poll released in February found that 62 percent of voters believed Joe Biden “participated” in his family business deals, four points less than June’s poll.

Joe Biden: "I've never spoken to my son about his overseas business dealings. Here's what I know — I know Trump deserves to be investigated… You should be looking at Trump. Trump's doing this because he knows I'll beat him like a drum." https://t.co/yrMdiaBli8 pic.twitter.com/yGhipRo1ew — The Hill (@thehill) September 21, 2019

According to a recent Harvard/HarrisX June poll, 66 percent of voters believe Joe Biden discussed business with his son, an uptick among those who say Biden played at least some role in the family’s business.

Over the course of several years, Joe Biden or his communications team denied outright and deflected questions about his involvement in the family’s business at least seven times.

RELATED VIDEO: Joe Biden Snaps at Reporter over “Big Guy” Question: “Why’d You Ask Such a Dumb Question?”:

“I’ve never spoken to my son about his overseas business dealings. Here’s what I know — I know Trump deserves to be investigated,” he said during the 2020 presidential campaign. “You should be looking at Trump. Trump’s doing this because he knows I’ll beat him like a drum.”

“I have not taken a penny from any foreign source, ever, in my life,” he doubled down, referring to Hunter Biden’s role on the board of the Ukrainian energy company during a presidential debate. “Nothing was unethical.”

“Joe Biden has never even considered being involved in business with his family, nor in any overseas business whatsoever,” Biden’s campaign spokesman Andrew Bates said. “He has never held stock in any such business arrangements nor has any family member or any other person ever held stock for him.”

Mykola Zlochevsky, a former Ukrainian minister and founder of Burisma Holdings, allegedly paid Joe Biden a $5 million bribe and possesses two audio records as insurance to secure the pay-for-play scheme, according to Republican lawmakers.

The polls come as House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) stated over the weekend that his panel will begin brining in additional witnesses regarding its probe of what he described as the “Biden family influence-peddling schemes.”

“We’re going to start bringing in key figures in the Biden family influence-peddling schemes for depositions, and I think we’re on the right track, even though we’re having to fight the FBI, fight the DOJ, fight the Democrats in Congress and fight the mainstream media,” the chairman told Fox News’ “Life, Liberty & Levin” on Sunday evening.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.