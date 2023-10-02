A recent survey found that transgender adults experience depression or anxiety even after transitioning into their preferred gender.

The recent KFF/Washington Post poll found that transgender adults reported a higher level of depression and anxiety compared to non-transgender adults surveyed in the past year.

“More than four in ten trans adults report feeling anxious (56%), depressed (48%), or lonely (44%), either always or often in the past 12 months,” it said.

“The share of trans adults who report these feelings in the past year is larger than the share of cisgender adults (31% report feeling anxious, 21% depressed, and 21% lonely). Trans adults are also less likely than their cisgender counterparts to report feeling happy (40% compared to 59%) or hopeful (29% compared to 50%) always or often over the past 12 months,” it added.

The survey did, however, find that transgender adults with supportive families reported a higher level of satisfaction than transgender individuals without supportive families, though it did not give specific numbers or percentages. Younger transgender adults reported higher levels of anxiety and depression than older transgender adults, though that has typically been the case between younger adults and older adults.

Roughly one-third (34 percent) of LGBT adults surveyed reported suffering from serious mental health issues, with more than four in ten (43 percent) of transgender adults reporting having had suicidal thoughts in the past 12 months.

“Trans adults are about six times as likely as cisgender adults to say they have engaged in self-harm in the past year, and more than twice as likely to say they have had an eating disorder in the past year or had suicidal thoughts in the past year,” it said.

The reports of anxiety, loneliness, and depression seem to correlate with previous reports regarding transgender people and their overall lack of romantic partners in the broader LGBTQ community, even among gays and lesbians.

“Transgender men who try to live as women face sexual rejection from 71 percent of lesbians and 97.3 percent of men, the survey said. The survey did not say if the men had undergone cosmetic surgery,” Breitbart News previously reported. “The survey included a hugely disproportionate share of 106 people who are sexual minorities, including lesbians and gays plus ‘queer,’ ‘bisexual,’ and ‘two-spirit’ people. But only 45 percent of these sexual minorities said they would date a transgender person, the report said.”

“The sexual minorities were far more welcoming of women who want to live as men, so only one-in-six of the 45 percent minority of a minority said they would date a man who insists he is a woman,” it added.

