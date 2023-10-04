Transgenderism: Report Says 602 Underage Canadian Girls Had Breasts Cut Off

A staggering 602 underage girls have reportedly had their breasts surgically removed in Canada for transgender-related reasons.

A shocking report reveals that hundreds of minors in Canada have had their breasts surgically removed in order to accommodate their belief that they are a member of the opposite sex, according to a report mentioned by the Canadian news outlet True North.

Data from the Canadian Institute for Health Information revealed that, since 2018, a whopping 602 female minors underwent a double mastectomy, with nearly half of them under the age of 17 and the lowest age being 14.

Additionally, the number of underage girls who have received such transgender-related surgeries is expected to be larger, given that Quebec data from private clinics, as well as the Quebec hospital, were unavailable.

TikTok has created a generation of young women who cut off their breasts and identity as men, all in the name of seeking validation, likes and engagement. pic.twitter.com/wN1VK6shiQ — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) August 7, 2023

“The fact that you can’t get the numbers from private clinics — it’s very cloak-and-dagger,” a physician familiar with the phenomenon — who chose to remain anonymous to protect their professional reputation — told the National Post.

“They’re still billing OHIP. That’s tax dollars. That should be publicly accessible information. We need to see these numbers and ask questions,” the doctor added.

The physician went on to say, “If this was just about the schools, and just about kids being allowed to wear what they want, and say what they want, and be called whatever name they want and it stopped there, who would care? But medicine got involved.”

A double mastectomy typically involves surgically removing the tissue of both breasts, removing and re-sizing the nipples, then repositioning and grafting them so that they appear more masculine, the McLean Clinic explains.

The issue of transgenderism and “non-binary” concepts has become a major problem for youths in recent years. Moreover, a new study strongly suggests that social contagion is a factor in teenagers and young adults identifying as transgender.

