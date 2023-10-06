Migrants say they are ignoring New York Mayor Eric Adams’ (D) warnings that the city has “no more room” for those arriving from the southern border after being freed into the United States interior by President Joe Biden’s administration.

As Breitbart News is chronicling, Adams is visiting Mexico, Ecuador, and Colombia this week as part of a campaign to warn would-be illegal aliens not to travel to the sanctuary city of New York.

In Puebla, Mexico, Adams said, “My trip here is to speak directly to the people of all the countries that are migrating: There is no more room in New York. Our hearts are endless, but our resources are not.”

Migrants, though, told the Daily Mail that they are ignoring Adams.

“I don’t care if the place is crowded,” a 32-year-old Venezuelan national told the Daily Mail while traveling through Central Mexico. “I want to be part of the crowd. I want to be one of many.”

“New York is an active city day and night,” the Venezuelan national continued. “It means I would have more opportunity to build my business.”

Another migrant, traveling from Honduras, said he wants to travel to New York City where he has family. He said he was forced to sell drugs for a local gang in his native country.

The declarations from migrants come as Adams has tried numerous tactics to ask would-be illegal aliens not to settle in New York City. Officials, for instance, have started to hand out flyers to illegal aliens warning them that the city cannot take care of them and that they are at capacity.

Likewise, Adams has sought to hand out flyers at the southern border, warning illegal aliens that “housing in NYC is very expensive” and urging them to “please consider another city as you make your decision about where to settle in the U.S.”

Since the spring of 2022, nearly 120,000 border crossers and illegal aliens have arrived in New York City — set to cost local taxpayers about $12 billion by the middle of next year.

