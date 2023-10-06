‘Reprehensible’: Backlash over GoFundMe for Slain SJW’s Friends to Take Off Work to ‘Grieve’

Backlash is growing after a GoFundMe was organized for slain social justice activist Ryan Carson’s friends to take off work and “grieve.”

The 32-year-old high-profile leftist human rights activist was stabbed to death in Democrat-run New York on Monday, after a knife-wielding suspect charged him and his girlfriend and struck his heart, killing him.

The GoFundMe page for Ryan Thoresen Carson states was organized on behalf of Claudia Morales, the victim’s girlfriend and BLM activist who reportedly refused to give a description of the assailant to police, forcing them to retrieve it through surveillance footage.

Though it is listed under the “Funerals & Memorials” fundraising category, the campaign can be quite misleading, as the funds are actually to cover the expenses of his friends taking off from work.

“We are a collective of Ryan’s close friends, reeling from a brutal loss. We are asking for your help on behalf of his partner in easing the burden and stress of this horrifying situation so that we can have space and time to grieve, and remember Ryan,” the page reads.

According to these friends, “Immediate needs are to offset the costs of working class people taking time off of work to properly mourn.”

“It is this time of remembrance and healing that will allow for reflection; we thank you in advance for any material support you can provide,” they concluded.

As of Friday morning, the cause has received over $70,000 — though some of those who donated appeared to do so ironically in order to express their disgust over the fundraiser.

“It’s abhorrent for someone to use the MURDER (not ‘loss’ or ‘tragedy’) of her boyfriend, and his life’s work and reputation, to manipulate people to give her loads of cash. His body was barely even cold,” one contributor wrote.

“I donated $5 because it was the minimum but I wanted to say this: you people are disgusting, depraved ghouls for profiting off of this man’s death,” another wrote. “Morales standing there and effectively laughing at him while he died on the street, refusing to cooperate with the police, and exploiting his death for money is one of the worst things I have ever seen and I hope — although I doubt it — GoFundMe yanks down this wretched theft.”

Another called out Carson’s “anticapitalist” girlfriend, saying if Morales “is not a hypocrite she should donate all this money to ensuring that his killer has the necessary access to safe injection sites and open borders and loan amnesty and all that other bullshit that leftist antifa types have done to make our country less safe and a million times worse all because of their own self righteous, ignorant sense of hubris.”

Others took to social channels to express their outrage over the page.

“They aren’t raising money for his family or his funeral . . . they’re raising it to take time off from work?” wrote Babylon Bee chief Seth Dillon.

“Incredible that GoFundMe allows leftists to enrich themselves off a friend’s death while prohibiting fundraising for legitimate purposes, like Rittenhouse’s legal defense fund or the Canadian trucker convoy,” he added.

“This is incredible. I heard about the Ryan Carson GoFundMe and assumed it was for funeral costs. Nope. His friends are raising money for themselves,” wrote conservative talk show host Matt Walsh.

“A lot of you are performatively condemning people like @Cernovich for what they’ve said about this case, meanwhile Carson’s own friends are openly trying to profit from his death while excusing the man who murdered him,” he added. “Maybe your anger should be directed at them instead.”

“The funny thing is she didn’t even get any $. The gofundme was so her boyfriend’s friends can take off work,” wrote Libs of TikTok creator Chaya Raichik:

“The Go Fund me page for far-left defund the police activist Ryan Carson who was stabbed to death in NYC has raised over $63,000. However, on the fundraising page there is no mention of the funds being used to cover the funeral costs,” wrote internet personality Oli London.

“Instead the money will go to pay for his friends to have time off work,” he added.

“WHAT??? Ryan Carson’s girlfriend Claudia Morales refused to provide a description of his black killer to police because she’s an ACAB leftist. And now she’s started a GoFundMe page to make money off his death,” wrote conservative online commentator Cassandra.

“I would tell her to eat trash but that’s cannibalism,” she added.

“This is incredible. First Ryan Carson’s ‘friends’ say that he would have seen his murderer as a victim too, and now they’re using a GoFundMe in Carson’s name just to get time off work,” wrote one X user. “These are truly people without any shame whatsoever.”

“The GoFundMe for Ryan Thoresen Carson has nothing to do with his funeral arrangements. The money will be used to give his girlfriend time off from work,” wrote another, who mocked the unreal situation. “The same girlfriend who stood there as he was being attacked, watched him to die on the sidewalk and who refused to give description of his killer to the police.”

Carson was one of several high-profile leftists to have been victimized over the last week by the violent crime wave they either helped escalate or downplayed.

The matter comes as the U.S. continues to face rising crime rates and Democratic-led policies allowing offenders to repeatedly violate the law without facing consequences.

In April, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) said that for “all of their talk of a crime wave — Republicans talking about crime waves across the country — the crime wave is within the Republican Party.”