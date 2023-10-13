BREAKING—Rep. Austin Scott Files Last-Minute Run for Speaker

Rep. Austin Scott (R-GA) attends a House Armed Services Committee hearing entitled "FY2013 National Defense Authorization Budget Request from U.S. Pacific Command." (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call
Bradley Jaye

Rep. Austin Scott (R-GA) has filed a last minute for Speaker, setting up a challenge to frontrunner Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH).

The seven-term congressman has kept a low public profile during his tenure in Washington, concentrating on policy and largely staying out of the public eye.

House Republicans will reconvene Friday at 1:00 p.m. EST for a candidate forum during which members can nominate candidates.

Rep. Dusty Johnson (R-SD), a moderate closely aligned with Speaker Emeritus Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), will give a nominating speech for Jordan. McCarthy has said he supports Jordan.

Scott likely is running to serve as a vessel for the small anti-Jordan contingent within the conference.

This is a developing story.

