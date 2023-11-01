Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) is leading a bill to prohibit pro-Hamas foreign nationals, including those directly associated with the terrorist organization, from legally immigrating to the United States, Breitbart News has exclusively learned.

Following terrorist attacks against Israel and subsequent pro-Hamas rallies across the world, Rubio is introducing the “Terrorist Inadmissibility Codification Act” along with Sens. Rick Scott (R-FL), Ted Budd (R-NC), and Bill Cassidy (R-LA).

The legislation, exclusively reviewed by Breitbart News ahead of its introduction in the Senate, would expand provisions regarding inadmissible aliens in the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA) to include those foreign nationals associated with and who espouse support for Hamas, Hezbollah, Al-Qaeda, the Islamic State (ISIS), or the Palestine Islamic Jihad (PIJ) — all of which are terrorist organizations designated as such by the State Department.

“Foreign adversaries and terrorist sympathizers have no place in America,” Rubio told Breitbart News in a statement, also stating that such terrorist-supporting legal immigrants already in the U.S. ought to be deported immediately:

As we continue to face an increase in pro-Hamas sentiment, it’s in our national security interest to ensure foreign nationals seeking to harm our nation are prohibited entry. Those that are already here must be removed. [Emphasis added]

The legislation, if enacted, would be significant because current inadmissibility provisions in the INA only explicitly cite the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO).

While Rubio, as well as other GOP Senators, has pleaded with President Joe Biden’s administration to quickly deport pro-Hamas foreign nationals from the United States, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has refused to commit to doing so.

“It is a matter of legal interpretation of the statute,” Mayorkas said when asked by Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) this week if DHS would begin revoking visas for foreign nationals in the United States attending pro-Hamas rallies, a move that would make them eligible for deportation.

Last month, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said the Biden administration would not revoke the visas of pro-Hamas foreign nationals in the United States.

