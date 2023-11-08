Progressives’ Migration Cracks Democrats’ Support for Israel

The U.S. government’s business-backed pro-migration policy since 1990 has undermined political support for Israel and for Jews throughout the Democratic Party’s high/low coalition of elite-minded graduates and poor people.

At the top, Patrick Gaspard, the president of the influential and very establishment Center for American Progress, has called for Israel to stop bombing the Hamas forces hidden among the Gaza population:

He is the African-born child of Haitian emigres who became a top deputy to President Barack Obama. He “is squarely in the center of Democratic thought [and] when he says, correctly, that ‘There is nothing complicated about being able to say killing innocent people is wrong and needs to stop,’ we should take notice,” said an October 30 article in a left-wing website, The American Prospect.

Rep. Pramilla Jayapal (D-Wa), the Indian-born head of the Democrats’ Progressive Caucus on the Hill, is also calling for an Israeli stand-down. Her caucus has roughly 100 members, which is almost half of the Democrats’ membership on Capitol Hill. She declared on October 26:

I called for an immediate ceasefire, or at minimum, a cessation of hostilities, and I reiterated my call for Israel to follow international humanitarian law. Unfortunately, these Israeli airstrikes have continued unabated and they’ve actually intensified. Since October 7, the death toll in Gaza has risen to at least 5,700 innocent civilians. One of the most stunning numbers to me is that in just the first six days of bombing in Gaza, Israel dropped 6,000 bombs on Gaza, killing at that time 1,400 Palestinians. Six thousand bombs is almost as many bombs as were dropped in Afghanistan in the entire year of 2019.

Far below the elites, a huge number of ordinary migrants espouse antisemitic views that are rare in the United States.

For example, a map by the pro-Jewish Anti-Defamation League reports that 27 percent of Mexican men “harbor antisemitic attitudes.” In, contrast, just 9 percent of Americans harbor antisemitic views, the site admits.

The site estimates that antisemitic views are held by 32 percent of Venezuelan men, 25 percent of Haitian men, 91 percent of Yemeni men, 94 percent of Palestinian men, 24 percent of Indian men, 18 percent of men from China, 42 percent of Cameroonian men, and 66 percent of men from Senegal.

Under current policies, Biden’s deputies are admitting millions of quasi-legal migrants from countries and regions with extensive antisemitic views. That mass migration is backed, demanded, and funded by the vast array of investors and CEOs who support Biden’s pro-corporate policies.

Millions of immigrants have been courted and recruited by the Democratic Party, many in swing states, such as Michigan and Minnesota.

But President Joe Biden’s support for Israel has cracked that immigrant base, according to a PBS.org report on November 1:

“We have been loyal to our parties, worked hand in hand with leadership, and worked tirelessly to ensure Muslims and Arabs would have a voice and have a seat at the table,” [Suehaila] Amen said. “[But] these elected officials will come to our community, pander to us, sit and tell us lies, and go around and stab you in the back.” A poll released Tuesday by the Arab American Institute found that 17 percent of Arab American voters said they would support President Joe Biden if the election were held today. That number was 59 percent in 2020, according to the institute. The survey, conducted Oct. 23 to 27, also found Biden’s approval rating among Arab Americans dropped to 29 percent, from 74 percent in 2020.

The rising number of anti-Israel protests in streets and pro-affirmative action universities are often led by elite-minded foreign students in alliance with status-seeking woke youths in the Democrats’ coalition.

In Chicago, ABC7Chicago.com reported on street protests on October 19:

“This is not a matter of religion. This is not a matter of where you are from or who you are. This is a humanitarian crisis everyone should care about,” said Jena, a student who only gave her first name. “We are not asking for the death of people. We are asking to have the freedom to be our own people,” said student Majid Matariyeh.

Jewish students at Columbia University in New York City release at statement saying they are being intimidated on campus and that the university is doing absolutely nothing about it

The street pressure is also shifting Democratic legislators, the ABC report noted:

“We’re calling for a cease fire. Yes! Catch the people that did the horrific things, but it shouldn’t be at the expense of innocent people on either side. And right now on both sides, innocent lives are being lost,” said 17th Ward Alderman David Moore.

Polls also show that anti-Israeli attitudes are more common among younger Americans, where the demographic impact of immigration and woke attitudes are most obvious.

A recent CNN poll found that 27 percent of Americans aged 18 to 34 say Israel is “completely justified” in attacking Hamas. That is just one-third the support among Americans who are aged 65 or older.

NPR recently ran a poll about Israel. Support for the U.S. government criticizing Israel is concentrated among Gen Z, Millennials, Gen X, and non-Republicans.

What Next?

So far, Biden continues to give Israel military aid and has not tried to impose a pro-Hamas ceasefire, despite his deputies’ various symbolic concessions to the party’s antisemitic groups.

But the upsurge in left-wing opposition to Israel has frightened many Jews and surprised many Democratic politicians.

Breitbart News reported on October 25:

[Secular Americans] Jews are looking around at all the people they always stood with and realizing, in their moment of tragedy, they are alone. Because Gaza is a bad place to live with an oppressed population, and Israel is a nice place to live with a thriving population— no further analysis, as the myopic and shallow modern leftist ideological binary will not allow for it.

The Free Press reported on November 8:

Dov, 30, a Canadian musician who didn’t want to share her last name for privacy reasons, is transgender and a self-proclaimed “political progressive.” Since October 7, she says, “Every time I open Instagram I’m just like, blocking or deleting people that I thought I knew.” She calls anti-Zionism “cloaked antisemitism.” Josh Gilman, 37, who lives in Arizona and prides himself on having friends across the political spectrum, says he has been muting even close friends who espouse anti-Zionist views. “I don’t need the emotional distress,” he told The Free Press. “If there’s someone who is truly my friend, it makes me feel that they very much don’t understand who I am as a person.” He’s cut out people he had invited to dinner at his home, and who he had trusted around his family and children.

The article was headlined: ‘The Great Betrayal: The Left’s reaction to the massacre in Israel has many progressive Jews in the West rethinking their past activism, political affiliations, and friendships.”

Traditionally, Democrats eagerly blamed right-of-center conservatives for antisemitism, such as the murder of 11 Jews in Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life Congregation synagogue in 2018. For example, Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Il) slammed “white supremacists” in 2022:

Attacks against America’s Jewish communities and other religious minorities pose a significant threat to the physical safety and liberties of many of our citizens. We must understand that white supremacists and militia violent extremists remain the most lethal domestic terrorism threat facing the United States today

The FIRST time "anti-Israel" activists showed up at City Hall to protest the Holocaust, I warned that it was pure antisemitism.

That blame is harder to pin on conservatives after the Hamas attacks, partly because a pair of polls from New York show a majority of Jews view migration as a “burden.”

The sudden surge in anti-Israel sentiment among America's youth is a phenomenon primarily made possible by large-scale immigration. A quarter of American children live in immigrant households. And most foreign countries have radically different attitudes toward the Jewish state.

Some business-backed progressives are still trying to preserve mass migration while somehow curbing the rise of the multicultural, anti-Israel, anti-Jewish, woke left that is advancing through the Democratic Party.

“Well, certainly I have been shocked this week, by how people who’ve been claiming for 10 years that silence is violence can somehow come to the conclusion that violence is to be celebrated,” author Yascha Mounk said at an October 6 meeting, shortly after Hamas massacred more than 1,4000 Jews in Israel. He was hosted by the investor-funded American Enterprise Institute in Washington, DC, which has an incentive to oppose the woke ideology.

But Mounk — a Jewish man from Germany — refused to offer any political concessions to the great majority of Americans who recognize the woke left is being fuelled by immigration. The migration is powered by business groups and their funding for progressive allies in Washington D.C.

Breitbart News asked Mounk how migration has helped grow the woke ideology, but he dodged the question. He also dodged questions about the role of Wall Street in pushing for more migration and diversity.

But Mounk has just written a book to help his elite-left allies argue against the woke left, which he calls the “Identity Synthesis.” He told the AEI audience that older-style liberalism has buckled under the youth demand for wokeness:

The new set of ideas about race, gender and sexual orientation [has] become very influential on big parts of the left, but [is] also important in the political mainstream over the course of the last decade or so. I argue in this book that this is a genuinely novel ideology, that it has changed… the dominant strain of left-wing thinking.

Mounk has gotten much praise from the establishment for demanding that the United States be transformed from a nation of self-ruling American citizens into a chaotic, multicultural society. In turn, the multicultural society would be overseen by noble progressive elites, not by the voters, according to Mounk.

That elite-backed revolutionary plan is a “Great Experiment” by progressives on 300 million Americans, he admitted in a 2022 interview:

We have no real example of democracies that managed to sustain deep ethnic and religious diversity while treating people fairly, which is the aspiration that our society now has. And we have lots of examples in history of ethnic and religious diversity going wrong, both in democracies and in nond emocratic societies leading to genocide, leading to civil war, leading to terrible forms of exploitation, domination like slavery. So, I think there is good reason to think that there is a special challenge to sustaining diverse democracy. And I think we can see some of that in our politics. We can see how fears about demographic change incite the cultural divisions that characterize the United States and many other democracies today.

The biggest obstacle to his goal of harmonious multicultural democracy, he admitted, is not politics or money but basic human psychology.

“One of the things that makes it difficult to make diverse democracies work are the fundamental elements of human psychology, are the fact that we have a very strong tendency to favor the in-group and discriminate against the outgroup,” he said.

Young guy destroying posters of kidnapped Israelis near Harvard University. Asked why he is doing it, he says: "They should be all exterminated, every single one of them and their kids, their mothers, their children, everybody just like Hitler did."

Extraction Migration

The federal government has long operated an unpopular economic policy of Extraction Migration. This colonialism-like policy extracts vast amounts of human resources from needy countries, reduces beneficial trade, and uses the imported workers, renters, and consumers to grow Wall Street and the economy.

The migrant inflow has successfully forced down Americans’ wages and also boosted rents and housing prices. The inflow has also pushed many native-born Americans out of careers in a wide variety of business sectors and contributed to the rising death rate of poor Americans.

The lethal policy also sucks jobs and wealth from heartland states by subsidizing coastal investors with a flood of low-wage workers, high-occupancy renters, and government-aided consumers.

The population inflow also reduces the political clout of native-born Americans, because the population replacement allows elites and the establishment to divorce themselves from the needs and interests of ordinary Americans.