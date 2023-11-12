EXPOSED: Klaus Schwab & WEF’s Secret Blueprint to Control Every Aspect of Your Life

Klaus Schwab took $6,000 in seed money in 1971 and transformed the World Economic Forum (WEF) from a humble gathering of academics into the most exclusive club in the world. The WEF now rakes in $390 million, annually.

Controligarchs: Exposing the Billionaire Class, Their Secret Deals, and the Globalist Plot to Dominate Your Life follows the money beyond the politicians—and their petty squabbles in Washington—straight to top: Davos. It is in this tiny Alpine town that the jet-setting billionaires and shadowy bureaucrats are plotting out the next decade of our lives.



The market capitalization of WEF’s top members—corporate behemoths like Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Meta, Google, Comcast, and Pfizer—tops $10 trillion. Double that if you include $10 trillion-asset manager BlackRock, whose founder and CEO Larry Fink is a WEF board member. So, with more than $20 trillion—greater than the GDP of every nation in the world except that of the United States—sloshing around in its member coffers, it is easy to grasp why the WEF is able to exert extraordinary influence.

But WEF’s ongoing dominance over world governments has achieved much more than mere money ever could. The organization’s economic power achieves political and social control. The many ways in which the WEF is plotting to control society’s future are bone-chilling. Key items on the agenda include the globalist takeover of not just finance, but also energy, food, health, personal information, and technology.

Controligarchs pulls back the curtain and comprehensively reveals the dystopian systems and tactics that the WEF is ratcheting up, including: implementing central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) and digital IDs; instituting “climate lockdowns” and rolling blackouts; banning gas vehicles and stoves and throttling thermostats; developing lab-grown meats, patented seeds, and insect-based proteins; expanding mandatory medical technologies; pushing artificial intelligence (AI) and transhumanism.

Schwab’s infamous “Great Reset” declaration amid COVID-19 demonstrated that the WEF was intent on using the pandemic to influence the present and command the future. With control over critical industries and infrastructure, the WEF and its supranational allies like the United Nations (UN), the World Bank, and the World Health Organization (WHO) will have unprecedented control over every aspect of our lives. And its campaign is already underway.

FINANCIAL CONTROL: Implementing CBDCs

The Bank of International Settlements, which is the central banker for the central banks, is working hard on rolling out central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) since they, according to BIS chairman Agustin Carstens, offer “total control” over the money supply. With a CBDC, the globalist financial system could financially cancel (or “de-bank”) an individual, a corporation, a whole town, or even an entire country.

The WEF proclaims there has been “exponential growth” in CBDC exploration. Last week, the Atlantic Council confirmed the “momentum behind” CBDCs “remained strong” throughout 2023. Since there is no crisis lending itself to CBDC urgency, they are being touted for their convenience. Both the WEF and BlackRock’s Larry Fink have touted the fact that migrants can cut their cross-border transaction times when sending money back to their home countries.

ENERGY CONTROL: Banning Gas Vehicles and Stoves and Throttling Thermostats

When Schwab announced the “Great Reset,” he told the world that, after everyone got vaccinated, the lockdowns would end and the world would rebuild in a “greener” way. It was not obvious what the pandemic had to do with climate change then. It is now.

The concept of a “climate lockdown” is not farfetched. In California, Gov. Gavin Newsom (D), who is closely aligned with the WEF, has lectured his constituents that their behavior must change and their comfort and freedom must be sacrificed for the greater good. His methods include limiting access to home thermostats, curtailing long distance travel, and, soon, eliminating gas vehicles and stoves.

FOOD CONTROL: Expanding Lab-Grown Meats, Terminator Seeds, and Insect-Based Proteins

The alleged threat of climate change has also allowed governments around the world to upend long-established methods of agriculture by banning traditional fertilizers and flatulating protein sources like cattle. WEF-backed restrictions are regulating farmers out of existence.

To “solve” the self-manufactured, forthcoming global food shortage, WEF members and allies like Bayer-Monsanto, Beyond Meats and Impossible Foods, and innovative insect-based protein startups, have entered the fold. The controligarchs heavily investing in this sector are Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, and Virgin Galactic’s Richard Branson.

HEALTH CONTROL: Expanding Mandatory Medical Technologies and Digital IDs

Just last Thursday, WEF partners, including the UN and the Gates Foundation, hosted an event titled “50-in-1” in which allies pledged to roll out digital ID systems across 50 countries within five years. Why? Digital IDs linked to digital medical records stored on your cell phone are an incredibly effective way to track your vaccination status.

Multiple WEF partners including Bill Gates have had a mandatory digital ID system in the works for more than a decade. But COVID-19 vaccine passports demonstrated how digital IDs can be used to ruthlessly enforce citizen compliance. At a 2010 event sponsored by the UN, Gates said that “vaccines are going to be the key,” because “you could register every birth on the cell phone, get fingerprints, get a location, then you could take these systems where you go around and make sure the immunization happens,” thereby running healthcare “in a more effective way.”

The WEF often sugarcoats the dystopian plans its partners are shaping, but Controligarchs sifted through hundreds of hours of forgotten videos and thousands of pages—many of which have been scrubbed from the internet—to reveal that WEF visionaries like Yuval Noah Harari boldly tout innovations like brain microchips, happy pill-style complacency drugs, and eugenics-style gene editing.

Make no mistake, digital IDs plus CBDCs equals a de facto social-credit score. Game over.

TECHNOLOGY CONTROL: Pushing AI and Transhumanism

Yuval Noah Harari believes that the entire human body can and will be “hacked.” COVID-19 was “critical,” Harari has remarked, because it convinced people to “accept” and to “legitimize total biometric surveillance.” But simply monitoring everyone is not enough. In the future, “we need to monitor what’s happening under their skin.” Subdermal microchips are only the beginning. The entire human body is the canvas for bizarre globalist experimentation and centralized rule.

For all history, Harari continued, “death was the great equalizer.” Yet the supposed Fourth Industrial Revolution will give birth to a new caste system in which poor people still die, but rich people “in addition to all the other things they get, also get an exemption from death.” Elites then will be able to purchase immortality through biotechnological upgrades—to transcend humanism itself.

These are just a few of the shocking, freedom-crushing plans the WEF has begun to roll out. Other sectors subject to WEF-aligned takeover include housing (see “15 minute cities”), education (see AI advancing “social emotional learning”), information (see the crackdown on so-called “disinformation”), and more.

Seamus Bruner is the author of the pathbreaking new book, Controligarchs: Exposing the Billionaire Class, Their Secret Deals, and the Globalist Plot to Dominate Your Life, which hits bookshelves everywhere on November 14. Bruner is Peter Schweizer’s Director of Research at the Government Accountability Institute. Schweizer says Controligarchs is “Haunting” and “MASSIVE.”