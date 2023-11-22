Republican lawmakers this week slammed President Joe Biden’s request to spend $114 million on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) at the Pentagon — which just recently failed its sixth audit — for the 2024 fiscal year.

The president announced the request in March, but there was renewed attention to it after the Pentagon announced just last week that it failed its audit for the sixth year in a row.

“The results of the sixth annual DOD-wide audit will again be a disclaimer of opinion, which means the auditors could not collect enough information to give us an audit opinion,” Pentagon comptroller Michael McCord told reporters last week.

The GOP-led House Oversight Committee slammed the request.

“The Biden Admin’s focus on progressivism over warfighting continues to exacerbate the military recruiting crisis and calls into question our level of military preparedness,” it said.

A slew of other Republican lawmakers also weighed in.

Rep. Ben Cline (R-VA) asked how this helped the Pentagon’s mission.

“The Pentagon wants $114 million more to spend on DEI initiatives in 2024. No thanks. How does this help the mission of keeping America safe and the warfighter trained?” he said.

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) posted on X, “This isn’t a joke.”

She wrote, “The Pentagon is asking for $114 million to spend on DEI programs next year. This is just days after they failed an audit for $1.6 trillion. If you’re waiting for the punchline, it’s not coming. This isn’t a joke.”

Rep. Troy Nehls (R-TX) asked sarcastically, “What could go wrong?”

“The Pentagon wants $114 million for diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility in 2024. What could go wrong?” he said.

Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC) posted that the Pentagon’s request was either “tone deaf or antagonistic.”

“Pentagon requesting $114 million for DEI is either tone deaf or antagonistic. There’s no other explanation. The amount should be $0. This woke, liberal madness is a stain on our military,” he said.

Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer (R-MO) noted that Americans are still being held hostage by Hamas and that there are more pressing priorities.

“Americans are currently being held hostage — and global conflict surrounds us — yet the Pentagon has the gall to ask for $114 million for DEI,” he posted.

The Biden administration said in its budget request released in March:

The FY 2024 President’s Budget request demonstrates the DoD’s commitment to DEIA and includes $114.7 million for dedicated diversity and inclusion activities. This funding across the Military Departments, OSD Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, and the Defense Equal Opportunity Management Institute is investing in programs and initiatives aimed at furthering DEIA, and incorporating DEIA values, objectives, and considerations in how we do business and execute our missions.

“Ensuring diversity of backgrounds, thoughts experience, expertise, and education is critical to enhanced global joint warfighter capabilities fundamental to all DoD activities,” it said.

