Biden Hints at Conditioning Aid to Israel on Reducing Bombs in Gaza

President Joe Biden on Friday hinted that he was considering conditioning aid to Israel on its military reducing bombing in Gaza in its offensive against the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas.

During a press conference on Friday, a reporter asked him, “Mr. President, there are members of your party who would like to see conditions placed on aid to Israel. What is your view on that? They would like to see, you know, a reduction in the bombing and that sort of thing.”

Biden indicated that it could be considered later down the road.

“Well, I think that’s a — a worthwhile thought, but I don’t think if I started off with that we’d ever gotten to where we are today,” he said, adding, “We have to take this a piece at a time.”

The idea that Biden could condition aid to Israel would be a politically risky move, since the U.S. is Israel’s top ally, and that would alienate Jewish supporters who support the offensive.

Israel launched an offensive against Hamas in Gaza, after the Palestinian militants stormed Israel and killed more than 1,200 and kidnapped hundreds more, including Americans.

However, the Biden administration is feeling pressure from Muslim and Arab supporters who vehemently oppose Israel’s offensive.

This is happening against the backdrop of sinking support for Biden in the 2024 presidential campaign, where he will likely face former President Donald Trump.

Biden spoke during his vacation in Nantucket after a deal between Israel and Hamas was approved that would see up to 80 female, child, and elderly hostages released over four days, in return for a pause in fighting.

There were no Americans released.

