Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday called on the Republican National Committee (RNC) to save money and drop the remaining GOP primary debates to focus on defeating Democrats.

“GREAT POLLS JUST RELEASED – BEST EVER! Harvard/Harris TRUMP 67%, DeSanctimonious 9%, Birdbrain 8%, Ramaswamy 5%, Christie – dead in the water, a total loser!” Trump said of his challengers, insulting every single one of them in some way except for entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.

“TRUMP UP 7% to 10% on CROOKED JOE BIDEN,” Trump continued before turning his attention to the RNC.

“RNC must save money on lowest ever ratings debates. Use it against the Democrats to STOP THE STEAL! If not, REVAMP THE RNC, NOW!!!” he demanded.

Indeed, a recent Harvard/Harris poll showed Trump absolutely dominating the Republican primary field, up 58 points over his challengers.

Trump sees 67 percent support, while everyone else falls to the single digits. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis garners nine percent support, followed by former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley with nine percent and Ramaswamy with five percent support.

Further, that survey showed Trump leading President Joe Biden by six points in a head-to-head matchup.

🇺🇲 NATIONAL POLL: Harvard/Harris Trump 53% (+6)

Biden 47%

—

Trump 44% (+8)

Biden 36%

RFK Jr. 21%

—

Trump 43% (+9)

Biden 34%

RFK Jr. 18%

West 3%

Stein 2%

—

Trump 52% (+12)

Harris 40%

—

GOP PRES:

Trump 67% (+58)

DeSantis 9%

Haley 8%

Ramaswamy 5% Harvard/Harris (B) | 11/15-16 pic.twitter.com/JnRQrDUmmZ — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) November 20, 2023

Trump’s demand comes as the RNC continues with its plans for a fourth presidential debate, which will see the RNC teaming up with NewsNation, The Megyn Kelly Show, the Washington Free Beacon, and Rumble. The debate will take place on December 6.

Trump has long called on the RNC to drop the debates, as none of his Republican challengers have been able to come remotely close to catching him in the primary race — neither nationally nor at the state level. Rather, Trump continues to absolutely dominate in poll after poll and continues to lead his challengers by double digits in the early states of New Hampshire, South Carolina, and Iowa.

Trump’s call also comes as RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel has faced increased scrutiny after the lackluster performance of Republicans in Kentucky’s gubernatorial race, which took place in early November.

Ramaswamy is among those who have publicly called on McDaniel to step aside, pointing to her atrocious record.

“Here are the facts — and I’m not a politician, I’m a businessman — looking at this as a CEO or an investor: 2017, Ronna McDaniel takes over; 2018, loss; 2020, loss; 2022, no red wave; 2023, trouncing relative to what should have happened across this country,” Ramaswamy said during a November appearance on Breitbart News Saturday. “Where’s the accountability?”

“Obviously, this woman has to go, and if there’s no accountability in our party, then we have no standing to preach to the rest of the country about accountability and government or meritocracy elsewhere,” he added.