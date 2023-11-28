Watch: Biden’s Education Secretary Butchers Famous Ronald Reagan Quote

President Joe Biden’s education secretary completely butchered and inverted an iconic quote from former President Ronald Reagan (R) warning against Big Government.

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona made the fumble while speaking earlier this month at the Western Governors’ Association winter meeting, where he pledged to make the Department of Education more “accessible” to state leaders and promised to follow-up with governors to provide state-level support.

“I think it was President Reagan who said, ‘We’re from the government. We’re here to help!'” Cardona incorrectly stated. “…Count on us as a partner in this — our students are waiting.”

The 40th president actually said the exact opposite, making the now-famous comment during a news conference from August 12, 1986.

“I think you all know that I’ve always felt the nine most terrifying words in the English language are: I’m from the Government, and I’m here to help,” Reagan said.

Reagan’s overall point was that overreaching bureaucrats in D.C. do not know best. His message was specifically aimed at farmers who had been crippled by “government-imposed embargoes and inflation, not to mention government’s long history of conflicting and haphazard policies.”

Besides mangling Reagan’s quote, Cardona has previously refused to define what a woman is, and was also allegedly involved in the letter from National School Boards Association (NSBA) officials to President Joe Biden last year that targeted parents voicing concerns about education issues as potential “domestic terrorists.”