Gretchen Whitmer Orders Michigan’s State Fleet Be 100% Electric by 2040

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI) is ordering Michigan’s state fleet of vehicles to be 100 percent electric by 2040.

In a new directive Tuesday, Whitmer announced a move to bring the state’s fleet of vehicles down to zero greenhouse gas emissions in fewer than two decades. The goal, Whitmer wrote in the order, is “essential” for her administration’s green energy agenda.

Whitmer wrote in the directive:

Michigan is on the cutting-edge of mobility and electrification. Our world-leading auto industry is making the switch to electric, and we continue to attract battery, semiconductor, and clean energy investments from other states and nations. We must usher the future of mobility and clean energy into Michigan by winning projects and leading by example in state government. [Emphasis added] … Today I order the appropriate state agencies to begin the process of converting vehicles owned and used by the state—the state fleet—to zero emission vehicles [ZEV], with a goal of completing that conversion by 2033 for light-duty vehicles and 2040 for medium- and heavy-duty vehicles. This will reduce greenhouse-gas emissions, boost demand for Michigan automakers’ ZEV production, and reduce the overall costs of the state fleet. [Emphasis added]

In total, Michigan’s state fleet includes nearly 9,000 vehicles. The cost to state taxpayers to transition all of those to electric vehicles (EVs) by 2033 for light-duty vehicles and 2040 for medium and heavy-duty vehicles remains unknown.

Whitmer’s directive comes as her administration has entangled the state of Michigan in investments featuring Chinese corporations with direct ties to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

Gotion Inc., linked to the CCP, plans to build a $2.4 billion EV battery plant in the Big Rapids, Michigan, area at Whitmer’s behest.

The plant is so unpopular with locals that voters in the region recently ousted six elected Republicans who signed off on providing Gotion with taxpayer subsidies to build the plant in their backyard.

Similarly, Whitmer has worked with Ford Motor Co. to bring an EV battery plant to Michigan that would include involvement with Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. (CATL) — China’s premiere battery supplier with deep ties to the CCP. Most recently, Ford announced that it was already cutting job and investment projections for the project.

