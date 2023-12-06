Watch – Vivek Ramaswamy Tells Chris Christie to ‘Have a Nice Meal’

The GOP presidential primary debate got slightly heated on Wednesday night when entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy appeared to fat-shame former New Jersey Chris Christie.

The moment occurred during a discussion about foreign policy when Chris Christie pounced on Ramaswamy, calling him the most “obnoxious blowhard in America” for knocking Nikki Haley’s more interventionist stance.

“This is a smart, accomplished woman. You should stop insulting her,” Christie told Ramaswamy.

“Chris, your version of foreign policy experience was closing a bridge from New Jersey to New York. So do everybody a favor. Just walk yourself off that stage, enjoy a nice meal, and get the hell out of this race,” Ramaswamy shot back, prompting some boos in the audience.

Chris Christie blasts Vivek Ramaswamy: "Let me tell you something, this is the fourth debate that you would be voted in the first 20 minutes as the most obnoxious blowhard in America. So shut up for a little while." pic.twitter.com/UibID3Iqrg — Republican Accountability (@AccountableGOP) December 7, 2023

Vivek to Chris Christie: "Do everybody a favor and walk yourself off that stage, enjoy a nice meal, and get the hell out of this race." pic.twitter.com/jPG0JtUx8p — ForAmerica (@ForAmerica) December 7, 2023

Earlier in the exchange, Ramaswamy attempted to interrupt Christie, prompting his ire.

“You do this at every debate,” said Christie. “You go out and say something, all of us see it on video, we confront you on the debate stage, you say you didn’t say it, then you back away.”

“This is the fourth debate where you have been voted in the first 20 minutes as the most obnoxious blowhard in America,” added Christie. “So sit down and shut up for a while.”

Christie also went hard on Ramaswamy for allegedly insulting Nikki Haley’s “basic intelligence” by questioning her on which provinces in Ukraine she wants to defend.

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning feature film, EXEMPLUM, which can be viewed for FREE on YouTube or Tubi. A high-quality, ad-free stream can also be purchased on Google Play or Vimeo on Demand. Follow him on Twitter @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.