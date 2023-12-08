Minnesota-Based Abortion Van Organization Plans to Expand

A Minnesota-based startup that involves an abortion van styled as a mobile clinic has plans for expansion, CBS News reported Tuesday.

The organization is called Just The Pill and provides telehealth abortions in addition to its roving abortion van and mostly performs abortions via medication in the first trimester of pregnancy.

“We have a lot to build back after Roe,” medical director Dr. Julie Amaon told WCCO, referring to the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the invented “right” to kill the unborn. “And even before Roe fell, we always knew it was a skeleton, right, that it still mattered where you lived, you know, what your income was, and that depended on how you got this essential health care.”

Amaon told the outlet that the organization had seen nearly 6,000 women and girls since it was founded in 2020.

“Our patients are anywhere in the reproductive health range of years. We see minors, and we see women with uteruses up to 45 or 46 years old. Most of them, 60 percent, already have a child they care for,” she said.

Just The Pill consists of a five-member team, which includes two physicians. Its abortion van is currently in Colorado, according to the report.

“The organization said there are three more vans on order, however, and they plan to return to Minnesota, as well as travel to Wyoming and Montana,” the report states.

Abortion groups have been pitching abortion vans as a method of targeting women and red states for the procedure since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. These mobile clinics often travel along the borders of states that have laws protecting the unborn.

Minnesota Democrats are considering an amendment to codify the “right” to abortion in the state constitution. A law already declares that Minnesotans have a “fundamental right” to abortion in addition to a 1995 Minnesota Supreme Court decision upholding the procedure, the report notes.