Federal prosecutors claim that between 2016 and 2019, Hunter Biden spent a breathtaking $872,000 on whores, porn, and sex clubs.

Over those same four years, he withdrew $1.6 million from cash machines.

His expenses for “various women” totaled $683,000.

You know, I really should’ve gotten my “various women” certification when I had the chance.

Hunter spent another $397,000 on “clothing and accessories,” which is pretty impressive considering he never wore them.

This news comes part and parcel with the nine tax-related charges Hunter was hit with Thursday, including three felonies.

Even though he had enough money to squander $872,000 to get laid, Hunter is still charged with “willfully fail[ing] to pay his 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2019 taxes on time, despite having access to funds to pay some or all of these taxes.”

Hunter faces 17 years in prison, which will never happen.

In 2018, this guy was so hard up for female companionship that he dropped $11,500 for only two nights with some hooker. I wouldn’t pay $11,500 to spend two nights with Rita Hayworth while she was filming Gilda (1946). Don’t get me wrong, I’m not blaming the hooker. If Hunter Biden offered me $11,500 for two nights, I’m not saying I’d take it, but that’s not the kind of money you flippantly walk away from.

You know what Hunter Biden is…?

A slave.

A slave to his depravities.

Hunter Biden is the silver spoon version of the loser sitting in his efficiency apartment glued to internet porn between Home Depot shifts.

What a terrible way to live.

Think of all the good he could have done with that money, all the security he could have ensured for himself and his family, all the people he could’ve helped, all the Blu-rays he could’ve purchased…

And yet, we are told by the corporate media and other elites to sneer at former President Donald Trump’s family, where the children not only adore their parents but have grown into successes in their own right. Yes, of course, they were born on third base. That’s not their fault. But each has forged their own path without scandalizing or embarrassing the family.

Hunter was also born on third base, and instead of sliding into home, he drank 11 beers and ran pants-less through the bleachers singing China’s national anthem.

But how is Hunter supposed to learn when there are never any consequences for his actions? What chance does anyone have being raised by a corrupt liar and racist credibly accused of serial sexual misconduct?

Hunter never had a chance with a father like His Fraudulency.

And let us never forget that Hunter almost got away with all of this because President Joe Biden’s corrupt federal government attempted to slip these alleged felonies into a plea deal that would’ve seen Hunter skate with a wrist slap. It was only due to a no-nonsense judge that corrupt federal prosecutors failed to get away with that.

Meanwhile, this same federal government is attempting to put Joe Biden’s top political challenger in prison for decades over a seemingly endless list of questionable charges, hoping something will stick.

Get a FREE FREE FREE autographed bookplate if you purchase John Nolte’s debut novel, Borrowed Time (Bombardier Books) in December.

“Though this book cannot fairly be categorized as Christian fiction, it expresses Christian themes as surely as if it were, and more effectively. I marvel at Nolte’s creative imagination and his facility for storytelling.” — David Limbaugh

After your purchase, email JJMNOLTE at HOTMAIL dot COM with your address and any personalization requests. Borrowed Time is winning five-star raves from everyday readers and is the perfect Christmas gift. You can read an excerpt here and an in-depth review here. Also available on Kindle and Audiobook.