Four in ten Democrats agree with removing statues of George Washington as some leftist cities consider doing so, a Rasmussen Reports survey released Thursday found.

While the survey found 77 percent of Democrats expressing at least a somewhat favorable view of the country’s first president and Revolutionary War hero, 40 percent at least somewhat approve of removing public monuments of the figure. Of those, 21 percent of Democrats “strongly” approve. However, 53 percent at least somewhat disapprove of doing so.

Overall, 27 percent of respondents at least somewhat approve of removing public statues of George Washington — a sentiment held by 19 percent of Republicans and 20 percent of independents as well.

Per Rasmussen Reports:

Sixty-four percent (64%) of Republicans and 51% of voters not affiliated with either major party Strongly Disapprove of removing public monuments to Washington. Democratic voters, however, are more evenly divided; 40% of Democrats approve of removing monuments to Washington – including 21% who Strongly Approve – while 53% disapprove, including 32% who Strongly Disapprove.

The survey was taken December 3-5 among 864 likely voters. It has a +/- 3 percent margin of error.

While the tearing down of historical statues feels like a thing of the past, talk of doing so still exists in places such as New York City, which has considered a measure that could result in removing statues of the Founding Fathers.

In September, the New York City Council considered a bill that would:

require the Public Design Commission (PDC) to publish a plan to remove works of art on City property that depict a person who owned enslaved persons or directly benefitted economically from slavery, or who participated in systemic crimes against indigenous peoples or other crimes against humanity.

Under that criteria, the famous statue in Union Square Park, as well as a depiction of Christopher Columbus, could be subjected.

As Breitbart News reported:

According to the bill, if the PDC opts not to remove a work of art of an individual who fits the criteria, it would be required to “include in the plan steps it will take to install an explanatory plaque next to the work of art.” “This bill would also require the Department of Transportation to consult with the Department of Education to install plaques on sidewalks or other public space adjacent to schools that are named after a person that fits the criteria,” a summary of the measure adds. Other items on the agenda include bills to “require the Commission on Racial Equity to establish a Truth, Healing, and Reconciliation process in connection with the City’s historic involvement in slavery” and “require the Chief Equity Officer to create an anti-racism training for employees of human services contractors.”

Former President Donald Trump predicted years ago that the radical left would begin targeting the Founding Fathers, including George Washington.

“This week, it’s Robert E. Lee. I noticed that Stonewall Jackson is coming down. I wonder, is George Washington next week, and is it Thomas Jefferson the week after?” Trump asked during a press conference as the left began targeting Confederate statues. “You really do have to ask yourself: ‘Where does it stop?’”

