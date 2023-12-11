Former President Donald Trump’s approval rating is trending upwards as the 2024 election cycle begins, eclipsing President Joe Biden’s negative trending popularity, a Wall Street Journal poll recently found.

The poll found Trump’s approval rating matching record highs, while Biden’s approval rating sunk to record lows. The poll also revealed Biden’s disapproval rating to be the worst of his presidency:

Donald Trump:

Dec 23 — Approval: 41 Disapproval: 56

Aug 23 — Approval: 39 Disapproval: 58

Apr 23 — Approval: 39 Disapproval: 57

Dec 22 — Approval: 36 Disapproval: 59

Aug 22 — Approval: 39 Disapproval: 58

Mar 22 — Approval: 41 Disapproval: 55

Nov 21 — Approval: 41 Disapproval: 54

Joe Biden:

Dec 23 — Approval: 36 Disapproval: 61

Aug 23 — Approval: 39 Disapproval: 58

Apr 23 — Approval: 41 Disapproval: 57

Dec 22 — Approval: 43 Disapproval: 54

Aug 22 — Approval: 45 Disapproval: 53

Mar 22 — Approval: 41 Disapproval: 56

Nov 21 — Approval: 43 Disapproval: 54

The poll sampled 1,500 registered voters from November 29 to December 4, with a 2.5-point margin of error.

The Journal‘s poll reflects previous surveys from a wide range of pollsters who indicate Biden will face a tough reelection campaign:

CNN Poll : Biden’s approval rating sinks to lowest of his presidency.

: Biden’s approval rating sinks to lowest of his presidency. NBC News : Biden’s approval rating tanked to the lowest level of his presidency.

: Biden’s approval rating tanked to the lowest level of his presidency. CNN Poll : 67 percent disapprove of Biden’s economy, top 2024 issue

: 67 percent disapprove of Biden’s economy, top 2024 issue Morning Consult : Trump leads Biden in six of seven crucial swing states.

: Trump leads Biden in six of seven crucial swing states. Gallup Poll : Biden’s support among independents drops eight points to a record low 27 percent.

: Biden’s support among independents drops eight points to a record low 27 percent. FiveThirtyEight: Biden is the least popular president in modern U.S. history.

Follow Wendell Husebø on “X” @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.