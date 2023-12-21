Survey: Plurality Believe Supreme Court Will Overturn Colorado Decision

A plurality of U.S. adults believes the U.S. Supreme Court will overturn the Colorado Supreme Court’s ruling disqualifying former President Donald Trump from the state’s ballot, according to a YouGov poll released Wednesday.

The survey found that a plurality, 43 percent, predicts that the Supreme Court would reverse the decision if it were to review it, while 23 percent believe it would uphold the decision. More than one-third, 34 percent, are unsure.

Most Republicans, 58 percent, believe the Supreme Court would reverse the decision, but a plurality of independents, 42 percent, are unsure. Another 41 percent of independents believe the decision would be reversed.

Democrats are split, as 34 percent believe the court would uphold the decision, while 34 percent believe it would be reversed. Another 32 percent are unsure.

The YouGov survey also found that most — 62 percent — believe the U.S. Supreme Court will accept an appeal of the Colorado Supreme Court’s decision.

The survey was taken on December 20, 2023, among 3,492 U.S. adults and follows the controversial four-to-three ruling, released Tuesday.

“The court found by clear and convincing evidence that President Trump engaged in insurrection as those terms are used in Section Three” of the Fourteenth Amendment, the ruling reads in part.

As Breitbart News reported:

In partially reversing Wallace, the Court all but dared the U.S. Supreme Court to step in by January 4, 2024. “If review is sought in the Supreme Court before the stay expires on January 4, 2024, then the stay shall remain in place, and the Secretary will continue to be required to include President Trump’s name on the 2024 presidential primary ballot, until the receipt of any order or mandate from the Supreme Court,” the ruling says. The Court disagreed with Trump’s claims that his actions were protected free speech.