A five-time deported illegal alien, deemed an “animalistic predator” by police, has been sentenced to 19 years in prison after raping a woman with special needs in Forest Park, Ohio.

Last April, 40-year-old illegal alien German Mathews — who also went by the name Hernan Mateos — of Nicaragua approached the woman while she walked across a gas station parking lot. Prosecutors said Mathews prepared for the violent assault by putting his hoodie over his head.

Mathews grabbed the woman, who has special needs, and pushed her down a hill into a wooded area before violently raping her while beating her face. Forest Park police Sgt. Jackie Dreyer told prosecutors that the woman’s face was beaten so badly that Mathews’ hands were covered in the victim’s blood.

“He is an animalistic predator whose actions are beyond words,” Dreyer said, calling the case one of the worst crimes she has seen in her more than two decades in law enforcement.

When an eyewitness saw what was happening, they called the police. When officers arrived on the scene, Mathews remained on top of the woman and eventually attempted to flee but was soon arrested.

At the time of the attack, Mathews claims he was “possessed by a demon.” Last month, he pleaded guilty to kidnapping, felonious assault, and rape.

Mathews first crossed the United States-Mexico border in June 2005 near Laredo, Texas, and was given a voluntary order to return to Mexico. Weeks after being returned to Mexico, Mathews was arrested in Miami, Florida, for drunk driving and driving without a license.

After a string of arrests, Mathews was arrested on sexual battery charges in 2012. That is when he was put into local law enforcement custody and held for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents who deported him to Nicaragua.

After returning to the U.S. again, illegally, Mathews was deported by ICE agents three separate times in 2016 and 2017. He illegally crossed the border sometime after his last deportation in 2017 and made his way to Ohio.

