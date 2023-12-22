The Democrat party is reportedly worried about former President Donald Trump’s chances of winning the 2024 presidential election — and top Democrats keep hoping to take out Trump another way than via the ballot box.

Democrats worry about Trump’s reelection prospects due to his sustained strength when directly challenged. Polling shows Trump’s popularity remains high, despite constant attacks:

Russia hoax

Two impeachments

Indictments

Efforts to keep Trump on state ballots

“Once again, Democrats find themselves looking toward American institutions to stop Mr. Trump, whom they view as a mortal threat to democracy, the New York Times’

“Donald Trump thrives on negativity, he thrives on legal systems that try to hold him accountable, and I’m convinced that his polling numbers are going to go up,” Luntz told host Pamela Brown.

Biden reportedly complains that polling shows he is losing to Trump in a potential 2024 rematch. “He complained that his economic message had done little to move the ball, even as the economy was growing and unemployment was falling, people familiar with his private comments anonymously told the Washington Post:

For months, the president and first lady Jill Biden have told aides and friends they are frustrated by the president’s low approval rating and the polls that show him trailing former president Donald Trump, the front-runner for the Republican nomination — and in recent weeks, they have grown upset that they are not making more progress. Polling appears to confirm Biden’s worry:

NYT: Biden trails Donald Trump in approval rating among voters 18-29.

Morning Consult: Trump leads Biden in six of seven crucial swing states.

NBC News: Trump leads Biden by two points.

Fox News: Trump trounces Biden by four points.

