Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) is getting criticism for his less-than-dignified Christmas message to Spanish speakers in his state.

His rendition of the popular song “Feliz Navidad” comes as Colorado is grappling with an immigration crisis, the New York Post reported Tuesday, noting 16 buses recently arrived in Denver carrying groups of migrants.

In his video posted Sunday, Polis danced as he sang “Feliz Navidad” while standing in front of the American flag and the Colorado state flag:

The video appeared to be posted to his Spanish Twitter account.

Social media users were quick to offer their thoughts on the video, one person calling it “Embarrassing!”

“Who the hell signed off on that?” another user questioned, while someone else said, “This is one of the worst things I have seen all year. Who walked into your office and said that this was a good idea…?”

The video comes after approximately 340 migrants were reportedly left in Denver on Thursday and Friday, the Post article noted.

Denver, a so-called “sanctuary city,” is apparently spending millions in local taxpayers’ money to pay for border crossers and illegal aliens to fly and also take buses out of Colorado, Breitbart News reported November 13.

“In less than a year, Denver has spent close to $32 million on border crossers and illegal aliens — including $7.5 million on housing and nearly $5 million on food. By the end of the year, as Breitbart News reported, Denver officials expect migrant spending to hit $40 million,” the outlet said.

Denver’s Democrat Mayor Mike Johnston recently said he was partnering with the Denver Archdiocese to care for hundreds of illegals moving into the city and putting more than a million dollars into the move, Breitbart News reported Wednesday.

It is also important to note that in July 2022, Colorado Democrats, including Polis, opened public benefits to illegals, and the bill was expected to cost the state’s residents millions of dollars, according to Breitbart News.

“As part of a legislative package signed last year, Polis and Democrats have opened more public benefits like dental insurance, family services, business permits, and professional licenses to the state’s nearly 300,000 illegal aliens,” the article said.