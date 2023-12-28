Illegal Alien from Mexico Accused of Raping Unconscious 15-Year-Old Girl

An illegal alien, whom police thought had fled to Mexico, is now accused of raping a young girl in Hamilton County, Tennessee.

This month, 21-year-old illegal alien Erik Santillan of Mexico has been arrested and charged with aggravated rape after allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl while she was at a friend’s house in 2022.

According to police, on June 20, 2022, the girl went to stay at a friend’s house where Santillan was as well. The girl, her friend, and Santillan, police said, went to buy alcohol and Santillan proceeded to chug beers they had bought.

The girl eventually felt dizzy, according to police, and laid down on a bed alongside her friend. When the girl woke up, she realized she had injuries consistent with sexual assault. The girl’s friend later told police she woke up to find Santillan raping the girl.

While the girl sought help from the friend’s mother, she said she was ignored because she was concerned about involving the police. The girl told her parents of the sexual assault, and they quickly reported the incident to police.

Police assumed Santillan had fled to Mexico when they were unable to locate him. This month, though, officers found him living in Orlando, Florida. Sometime after locating him, officers were able to arrest him.

Santillan remains in Hamilton County Jail on a $500,000 bail.

